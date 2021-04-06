WAVERLY – Both Waverly-Shell Rock track and field teams placed second in the team standings at its co-ed invite Thursday at Go-Hawk Stadium.
The W-SR girls posted 77 points, while the boys finished at 96.5. Dike-New Hartford won the girls team title with 131 points, while Clear Creek-Amana won the boys team championship at 156.5.
W-SR’s Sydney Bochmann won the 3,000-meter run in 11 minutes, 37.3 seconds. She also placed fifth in the 800 (2:44.23). W-SR’s distance medley relay squad of Mattie Janssen, Keirsten Holmquist, Leah Cherry and Emma Hoins placed first (4:24.49), while its 4x400 relay and 800 sprint medley relay teams earned second-place finishes, respectively.
The Go-Hawks’ Paige Hendricks finished third in the 100 hurdles (19.83 seconds), while Reagan Dahlquist took third in the 400 hurdles (1:15.05). Ramey Dahlquist placed third in high jump after clearing 4 feet, 10 inches, while Delaney DeBower took third in shot put with a heave of 32-6.
Daniel DeBower won the 200 (23.73) and was third in the 100 (11.98). W-SR’s 4x200 relay squad of Austin Carter, Asa Newsom, Austin Dewey and Ryan Folkerts placed first (1:37.16). W-SR’s 800 sprint medley, distance medley and 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay teams finished second, respectively.
Ethyn Chesnut placed third in the 3,200 (11:17.95), while Wesley Spears took second in the 400 hurdles (59.10). Andrew Cummer earned a third-place finish in the 1,600 (5:00.61). Jacob Walker placed fourth in shot put with a throw of 41-6.
GIRLS TRACK
W-SR CO-ED INVITE
at Go-Hawk Stadium
Team Scores
1. Dike-New Hartford 131, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 77, 3. Charles City 74, 4. New Hampton 73, 5. Mason City 61, 6. Hudson 57, 7. Waterloo West 53, 8. Waterloo East 49.
Other W-SR results: 100: Rochford, ninth, 14.32; Hemer, 12th, 14.70; 200: Folkerts, 10th, 30.56; Gade, 12th, 30.83; 400: Blanchette, seventh, 1:10.83; Gade, eighth, 1:11.58; 800: Jerome, 13th, 3:06.86; 1,500: Keller, 15th, 6:58.04; 3,000: Jerome, fourth, 13:27.00; 100 hurdles: Seward, sixth, 20.04; 400 hurdles: Djoumessi, fifth, 1:22.70; 4x100 relay: W-SR, sixth, 56.69; 4x200 relay: W-SR, fourth, 2:03.21; 4x800 relay: W-SR, eighth, 12:33.75; 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay: W-SR, DQ; High jump: Gade, t-fifth, 4-6; Long jump: Re. Dahlquist, sixth, 14-4 1/2; Rohnee, ninth, 14-1/2; tenHoeve, 10th, 14-1/4; Shot put: Booth, 11th, 27-5 1/2; Bechtel, 18th, 24-8; Discus: DeBower, seventh, 82-4 1/2; Seegers, eighth, 72-10; Booth, 14th, 63-7.
BOYS TRACK
W-SR CO-ED INVITE
at Go-Hawk Stadium
Team Scores
1. Clear Creek-Amana 156.5, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 96.5, 3. Dike-New Hartford, 94, 4. Charles City 70, 5. Independence 66, 6. Waterloo East 51, 7. Hudson 33, 8. New Hampton 19.
Other W-SR results: 100: Carter, ninth, 12.76; 200: Davis, eighth, 25.52; 400: Wi. Spree, eighth, 57.68; 800: Chesnut, ninth, 2:23.85; Beam, 10th, 2:26.16; 1,600: Kueker, seventh, 5:12.09; 3,200: Beam, fifth, 11:29.60; 110 hurdles: Spears, seventh, 17.65; Buseman, ninth, 18.73; 400 hurdles: Hoins, ninth, 1:07.87; 4x100 relay: W-SR, fourth, 47.56; High jump: Wi. Spree, t-10th, 5-2; Long jump: Folkerts, t-8th, 18-7 1/4; Buseman, 11th, 17-10; Stockdale, 17-2 1/2; Landers, 15th, 16-6 1/4; Shot put: Willson, 22nd, 30-6; Williams, 25th, 29-10 1/2; Schrieber, 26th, 29-7 1/2; Discus: Williams, 16th, 80-0; Stovall, 20th, 77-9; Wilker, 22nd, 74-7; Siems, 26th, 67-0.