Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

2021 W-SR boys track and field team

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High School boys track and field team including, front row, from left to right: Coach Kevin Kueker, Salem Bird, Nick Kepford, Andrew Cummer, Ryan Folkerts, Austin Dewey, Elijah Davis, Ben Buseman, Daniel DeBower, Wyatt Spree, Ethyn Chesnut, Wesley Spears, Jacob Barthalow, Kaden Bibler and Jack Beam. Middle row: Zane Weiss, Caden Kueker, Jacob Willson, Dylan Stockdale, Tyler Schrieber, Sam Roose, Brody Williams, Willum Spree, Jake Walker, Asa Newsom, Austin Carter, Jack Wilson, Caleb Hoins, Jaymis Weaver and Jaylen Stovall. Back row: Coach Chuck Buseman, Coach Kyle Wood, Isaiah Myrmo, Aiden Bridges, Jackson Mraz, Sam Freese, Briggs Helmers, Jude Landers, Luca Myers, Brock Siems, Tyler Poyner, Jayce Mullinix, Dalton Thomas, Brayden Wilker, Kaden Badura, Coach Cal Twait, Gavin Barry and Coach Luke Anderson.

 Beth Paulsen Photography/courtesy

WAVERLY – Both Waverly-Shell Rock track and field teams placed second in the team standings at its co-ed invite Thursday at Go-Hawk Stadium.

The W-SR girls posted 77 points, while the boys finished at 96.5. Dike-New Hartford won the girls team title with 131 points, while Clear Creek-Amana won the boys team championship at 156.5.

W-SR’s Sydney Bochmann won the 3,000-meter run in 11 minutes, 37.3 seconds. She also placed fifth in the 800 (2:44.23). W-SR’s distance medley relay squad of Mattie Janssen, Keirsten Holmquist, Leah Cherry and Emma Hoins placed first (4:24.49), while its 4x400 relay and 800 sprint medley relay teams earned second-place finishes, respectively.

The Go-Hawks’ Paige Hendricks finished third in the 100 hurdles (19.83 seconds), while Reagan Dahlquist took third in the 400 hurdles (1:15.05). Ramey Dahlquist placed third in high jump after clearing 4 feet, 10 inches, while Delaney DeBower took third in shot put with a heave of 32-6.

Daniel DeBower won the 200 (23.73) and was third in the 100 (11.98). W-SR’s 4x200 relay squad of Austin Carter, Asa Newsom, Austin Dewey and Ryan Folkerts placed first (1:37.16). W-SR’s 800 sprint medley, distance medley and 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay teams finished second, respectively.

Ethyn Chesnut placed third in the 3,200 (11:17.95), while Wesley Spears took second in the 400 hurdles (59.10). Andrew Cummer earned a third-place finish in the 1,600 (5:00.61). Jacob Walker placed fourth in shot put with a throw of 41-6.

GIRLS TRACK

W-SR CO-ED INVITE

at Go-Hawk Stadium

Team Scores

1. Dike-New Hartford 131, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 77, 3. Charles City 74, 4. New Hampton 73, 5. Mason City 61, 6. Hudson 57, 7. Waterloo West 53, 8. Waterloo East 49.

Other W-SR results: 100: Rochford, ninth, 14.32; Hemer, 12th, 14.70; 200: Folkerts, 10th, 30.56; Gade, 12th, 30.83; 400: Blanchette, seventh, 1:10.83; Gade, eighth, 1:11.58; 800: Jerome, 13th, 3:06.86; 1,500: Keller, 15th, 6:58.04; 3,000: Jerome, fourth, 13:27.00; 100 hurdles: Seward, sixth, 20.04; 400 hurdles: Djoumessi, fifth, 1:22.70; 4x100 relay: W-SR, sixth, 56.69; 4x200 relay: W-SR, fourth, 2:03.21; 4x800 relay: W-SR, eighth, 12:33.75; 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay: W-SR, DQ; High jump: Gade, t-fifth, 4-6; Long jump: Re. Dahlquist, sixth, 14-4 1/2; Rohnee, ninth, 14-1/2; tenHoeve, 10th, 14-1/4; Shot put: Booth, 11th, 27-5 1/2; Bechtel, 18th, 24-8; Discus: DeBower, seventh, 82-4 1/2; Seegers, eighth, 72-10; Booth, 14th, 63-7.

BOYS TRACK

W-SR CO-ED INVITE

at Go-Hawk Stadium

Team Scores

1. Clear Creek-Amana 156.5, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 96.5, 3. Dike-New Hartford, 94, 4. Charles City 70, 5. Independence 66, 6. Waterloo East 51, 7. Hudson 33, 8. New Hampton 19.

Other W-SR results: 100: Carter, ninth, 12.76; 200: Davis, eighth, 25.52; 400: Wi. Spree, eighth, 57.68; 800: Chesnut, ninth, 2:23.85; Beam, 10th, 2:26.16; 1,600: Kueker, seventh, 5:12.09; 3,200: Beam, fifth, 11:29.60; 110 hurdles: Spears, seventh, 17.65; Buseman, ninth, 18.73; 400 hurdles: Hoins, ninth, 1:07.87; 4x100 relay: W-SR, fourth, 47.56; High jump: Wi. Spree, t-10th, 5-2; Long jump: Folkerts, t-8th, 18-7 1/4; Buseman, 11th, 17-10; Stockdale, 17-2 1/2; Landers, 15th, 16-6 1/4; Shot put: Willson, 22nd, 30-6; Williams, 25th, 29-10 1/2; Schrieber, 26th, 29-7 1/2; Discus: Williams, 16th, 80-0; Stovall, 20th, 77-9; Wilker, 22nd, 74-7; Siems, 26th, 67-0.

Trending Food Videos