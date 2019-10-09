Both the Waverly-Shell Rock boys and girls cross country teams finished fifth at the 39th annual West Delaware Invitational on Tuesday at the Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester.
The girls team finished with 142 points and came behind Western Dubuque (first place), Grinnell, Mount Vernon/Lisbon and Center Point-Urbana. The Go-Hawks had an average time of 22:08 and spread of 3:35.
Junior Emma Hoins was dominant as usual, finishing third overall with a time of 19:33.
There was a large gap between Hoins and the next best Go-Hawk; senior Camryn Grawe finished 27th with a time of 22:24, and junior Ali Christensen was 31st with a time of 22:42.
The boys side came in behind Tipton (first place), Western Dubuque, Center Point-Urbana and Mount Vernon/Lisbon with 165 points. The Go-Hawk boys had an average time of 17:59 and spread of 1:22.
Sophomore Andrew Cummings was the lead W-SR runner, finishing 12th overall with a time of 17:22. Junior Ethyn Chestnut finished 19th with a time of 17:34, and sophomore Nick Kepford finished 31st with a time of 17:59.
“The guys ran well in the big field of teams without having their number two runner again, finishing behind four other ranked opponents,” W-SR boys head coach Kevin Kueker said in an email.
The Go-Hawks’ next race is Tuesday in the conference tournament in Charles City.