The Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team had a quite a busy weekend, playing Northeast Iowa Conference rival Crestwood on Friday night in Waverly, and then making the 126-mile trek north to La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Saturday to play Aquinas High School.
The Go-Hawks went 1-1 in the two games, as they fell 53-43 to the Cadets on Friday but beat Aquinas on the road 52-42.
In the first game, Waverly-Shell Rock built a 13-12 lead after the first quarter, but Crestwood (8-10) sprinted past the Go-Hawks in the second 19-11, and led 31-24 at halftime.
The second half was contentious, but W-SR was unable to claw its way back and lost by 10 points.
Sophomore Hogan Hansen led Waverly-Shell Rock in scoring during the loss, posting 18 points on 7-for-16 shooting and recording a team-high 4 assists.
Sophomore Caleb Burks scored 15 points on 70% shooting, reeled in a team-leading 12 rebounds and blocked 3 shots.
Despite the tough loss, Waverly-Shell Rock rebounded the next day in quite impressive fashion, getting a road win over Aquinas (5-12) after a two hour-plus ride to Wisconsin.
The Go-Hawks managed to race ahead 27-18 at halftime. Though the team was outscored by Aquinas 13-8 in the third quarter, W-SR posted 17 points in the fourth period to close out the 10-point win.
Keaton Farmer went off Saturday, scoring 23 points on 6-of-13 shooting (and 5-of-10 from 3-point range) while hitting all six of his free throw attempts. Farmer also was tied with sophomore Cole Hotz for the team high in rebounds with 5.
Hansen scored 10 points in the win and tossed 4 assists, which was tied with senior Ethan Flege for the team high. Hansen and Farmer both posted two steals.
Waverly-Shell Rock improves to 10-7 with the victory, and the team has won five of its last six games.
The Go-Hawks have just three games left in the regular season — they’ll take on Charles City (10-7) on the road Tuesday night.