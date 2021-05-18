Waverly-Shell Rock added another chapter to what’s becoming an historic 2021 season.
The Go-Hawks won their Class 3A Sectional tournament with a team score of 326 on Friday at Pine Oak Pub and Links. The win clinched a spot in Friday’s Class 3A District tournament at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
W-SR junior Hogan Hansen earned the medal after carding a 5-over-par 76. Hansen birdied on Nos. 6 and 13, and sank 12 pars on the day, including the final six holes.
Senior Derek Brandt was the runner-up after shooting a 77. Brandt opened the day with a birdie on 1, then followed up with a birdie on 4 – a par 3, 165. He also birdied on 7.
Freshman Jack Thorson tied for eighth with an 86, while freshman Noah Frazell and junior Gabe Holden tied for 12th with scores of 87.
Junior Cole Hotz placed 48th with a 162.
“This was the first sectional championship in quite a while,” W-SR coach Chuck Steckelberg said. “Our guys really did a great job of competing all day. Even after we experienced some tough holes, we were able to refocus and recover.
“We look forward to ... Friday’s district meet at home. Some of the best golfers in the state will be on our course. It should be fun to watch and even more fun to compete in.”
W-SR hosted the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament Monday. Friday’s district meet tees off at 10 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL
at Pine Oak Pub and Links, Manchester
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 326, 2. Clear Lake 341, 3. Independence 344, 4. Hampton-Dumont 367, 5. West Delaware 371, 6. Decorah 378, 7. Charles City 388, 8. Crestwood 393.
Top 10 individual scores
1. Hansen, W-SR, 76; 2. Brandt, W-SR, 77; 3. Tibbott, West Delaware, 78; t4. White, Charles City, Ritter, Clear Lake, 79; 6. Straw, Independence, 83; 7. Holthaus, Decorah, 84; t8. Anderson, Clear Lake, Howard, Independence, Heeren, Hampton-Dumont, Thorson, W-SR, 86.