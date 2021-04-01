WAVERLY – Tuesday was a joyful one for Kyle Wood and his Waverly-Shell Rock boys track and field team.
The first-year head coach got the first look at his squad in the first outdoor competition in two years, following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Wood couldn’t have been happier with the results.
W-SR placed third in the team standings with 86 points. Lisbon won the team title at 128, followed by Independence at 108.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have a season this spring,” Wood said. “Watching the focus and energy from our athletes, you can tell they are excited to be competing again.
“We have set many new marks for our athletes to chase this year, so I am looking forward to watching their growth.”
Go-Hawks junior Nick Kepford won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 54.21 seconds, while classmate Andrew Cummer won the 3,200 in 10:41.69. The Go-Hawks’ distance medley squad placed first (3:51.75), crossing the finish line more than three seconds ahead of West Delaware’s second-place quartet.
Senior Daniel DeBower was the runner-up in the 200 (23.85). Sophomore Asa Newsom finished third in the 100 (11.9), and he took fifth in the 200 (24.30). Cummer also placed third in the 800 (2:16.68). Senior Elijah Davis was third in the 400 hurdles (1:02.30), while Willum Spree placed fourth in high jump after clearing 5 feet, 4 inches, and was fifth in the 400 (1:01.26).
Junior Ryan Folkerts finished fifth in long jump (18-4 1/2), while classmate Jacob Barthalow placed fifth in shot put (40-9).
W-SR hosts a co-ed meet at 5 p.m. today.
BOYS TRACK
WEST DELAWARE EARLY BIRD INVITE
at West Delaware High School, Manchester
Team Scores
1. Lisbon 128, 2. Independence 108, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock 86, 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 80, 5. Maquoketa Valley 54, 6. West Delaware 46, 7. Hudson 38, 8. Oelwein 35, 9. Central Elkader 13.
All distances in meters
100: 1. Decious, Lisbon, 11.72; 2. Beatty, Independence, 11.91; 3. Newsom, W-SR, 11.99; 4. Ambundo, Maquoketa Valley, 12.20; 5. Caspers, Lisbon, 12.24.
200: 1. Decious, Lisbon, 23.67; 2. DeBower, W-SR, 23.85; 3. Schmitt, Independence, 24.06; 4. Ambundo, Maquoketa Valley, 24.27; 5. Newsom, W-SR, 24.30.
400: 1. Jones, Ed-Co, 54.47; 2. Ashline, Ed-Co, 54.70; 3. McDonald, Independence, 57.61; 4. Mensen, West Delaware, 1:00.25; 5. Wi. Spree, W-SR, 1:01.26.
800: 1. Kelly, Hudson, 2:13.31; 2. Sauser, Oelwein, 2:15.29; 3. Cummer, 2:16.68; 4. Hall, Lisbon, 2:17.68; 5. Kreins, Independence, 2:19.11.
110 hurdles: 1. Becker, Lisbon, 16.01; 2. Reeves, Ed-Co, 16.41; 3. Hess, Ed-Co, 16.51; 4. Kohrs, Independence, 17.49; 5. Wilcox, Independence, 17.56.
1,600: 1. Kepford, W-SR, 4:54.21; 2. Happel, Lisbon, 5:10.30; 3. Rogers, Hudson, 5:13.57; 4. Krob, Lisbon, 5:20.48; 5. Beam, W-SR, 5:20.82.
3,200: 1. Cummer, W-SR, 10:41.69; 2. Sauser, Oelwein, 10:47.59; 3. Krob, Lisbon, 11:14.61; 4. Martinez, West Delaware, 11:28.76; 5. Heims, Maquoketa Valley, 11:55.90.
400 hurdles: 1. Becker, Lisbon, 57.30; 2. Jochumsen, Hudson, 57.65; 3. Davis, W-SR, 1:02.30; 4. Kiel, Oelwein, 1:02.40; 5. Straw, Independence, 1:03.25.
Discus: 1. J. Sidles, Independence, 134-2; 2. Z. Sidles, Independence, 130-1; 3. Nunley, West Delaware, 127-9; 4. Trenkamp, Maquoketa Valley, 121-6; 5. Smith, Maquoketa Valley, 120-2.
High jump: 1. Ambundo, Maquoketa Valley, 5-4; 2. Kresser, Independence, 5-2; 3. Timmerman, West Delaware, 5-0; 4. Wil. Spree, W-SR, 5-0; 5. Kohrs, Independence, 5-0.
Long jump: 1. Becker, Lisbon, 21-10.2; 2. Rochford, Ed-Co, 20-9 1/2; 3. Czarnecki, Lisbon, 20-7 1/2; 4. Harris, Ed-Co, 18-11; 5. Folkerts, W-SR, 18-4 1/2.
Shot put: 1. J. Sidles, Independence, 46-0; 2. Nunley, West Delaware, 45-5; 3. Eberhardt, Central Elkader, 41-8; 4. Jones, Ed-Co, 40-11; 5. Barthalow, W-SR, 40-9.
4x100 relay: 1. Lisbon, 46.05; 2. Ed-Co, 47.11; 3. Central Elkader, 49.15; 4. Oelwein, 49.48; 5. Lisbon 2, 49.53.
4x100 weight person relay: 1. Lisbon, 53.77; 2. Independence, 55.81; 3. Hudson, 56.94; 4. W-SR, 56.98; 5. Independence, 58.95.
4x200 relay: 1. Maquoketa Valley, 1:37.09; 2. Lisbon, 1:37.36; 3. Independence, 1:39.04; 4. W-SR, 1:39.18; 5. Lisbon 2, 1:40.48.
4x400 relay: 1. Independence, 3:42.74; 2. Maquoketa Valley, 3:42.87; 3. Hudson, 3:44.49; 4. Ed-Co, 3:45.95; 5. Lisbon, 3:46.30.
4x800 relay: 1. Maquoketa Valley, 8:46.43; 2. Lisbon, 9:03.48; 3. Hudson, 9:16.5; 4. W-SR, 10:05.65; 5. West Delaware, 10:55.45.
4x400 shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Ed-Co, 1:06.06; 2. Lisbon, 1:09.98; 3. Independence, 1:10.74; 4. W-SR, 1:12.00; 5. Oelwein, 1:15.48.
800 sprint medley relay: 1. Lisbon, 1:39.08; 2. Independence, 1:41.39; 3. West Delaware, 1:43.90; 4. Ed-Co, 1:45.82; 5. Oelwein, 1:52.08.
1,600 distance medley relay: 1. W-SR, 3:51.75; 2. West Delaware, 3:54.41; 3. Independence, 4:06.46; 4. Ed-Co, 4:10.33; 5. Lisbon, 4:15.09.
Other W-SR results: 100: Landers, ninth, 12.76; 200: Weiss, 21st, 28.88; Myrmo, 27th, 35.60; 400: Myers, seventh, 1:03.27; Mullinix, 19th, 1:10.98; 800: Chesnut, 11th, 2:25.42; Mraz, 25th, 3:40.11; 110 hurdles: Roose, seventh, 18.62; 400 hurdles: Hoins, NT; Discus: Siems, 22nd, 77-8; Williams, DQ; Stovall, 17th, 87-10; Long jump: Wy. Spree, 21st, 11-2 1/2; Buseman, seventh, 18-2; Roose, 12th, 16-0; Shot put: Williams, 24th, 31-7; Schrieber, 26th, 29-5; Willson, 27th, 29-2; 4x100 relay: W-SR, 10th, 52.40; 4x400 relay: W-SR, sixth, 3:46.86; 800 sprint medley relay: W-SR, eighth, 1:55.08