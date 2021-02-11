WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock rebounded from last Friday’s loss with a 61-27 victory over Oelwein on Tuesday.
Senior Caleb Burks led the charge with 14 points for the Go-Hawks (10-8, 7-4 Northeast Iowa Conference). Burks also came down with nine rebounds. Junior Keaton Farmer posted 12 points, snagged four rebounds, dished out two assists and came up with four steals.
Freshman Cole Marsh finished with 11 points and was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Junior Hogan Hansen ended up with 10 points and six assists.
“We made some strides defensively, especially in the second half,” W-SR coach Nate Steege said. “We played with a much higher level of int and urgency, and I hope we can continue to build on that as the regular season winds down and we start preparing for the postseason.”
W-SR led 46-20 at halftime.
The Go-Hawks travel to New Hampton at 7:30 p.m. today.