Waverly-Shell Rock shot a season-low 310 and claimed its second straight Northeast Iowa Conference championship Monday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Five Go-Hawks were named all-conference: Juniors Hogan Hansen, Cole Hotz, Gabe Holden, and seniors Derek Brandt and Abe Bixby.
Hansen was the medalist after carding a 72. Hansen birdied on the seventh and 13th greens and sank 12 pars. Brandt and Hotz tied for third with scores of 79, respectively. Brandt birdied on Nos. 4 and 11, while Hotz birdied on No. 11. Holden placed fifth with a two-round score of 80, while Bixby finished 12th with an 89.
The NEIC title was the second straight for the Go-Hawks.
W-SR hosts a Class 3A District tournament at 10 a.m. Friday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course. W-SR last won a district championship in 1989. Back then, W-SR was in Class 4A. It has never won a district title in Class 3A. W-SR also is looking to advance to the state meet for the first time since 1990.