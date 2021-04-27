WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock dropped a pair of matches over the weekend in Cedar Rapids.
W-SR lost 1-0 to Pleasant Valley and 6-1 to Bettendorf on Saturday.
Pleasant Valley’s (10-1) Rhys Ward scored the lone goal in the first match.
The match was close throughout. Pleasant Valley led 1-0 at halftime.
W-SR was outshot 8-6, including a 3-2 mark in shots on goal. W-SR senior goalkeeper Clayton Oswald made five saves.
In the second match, Bettendorf led 4-1 at the break.
Senior Mohamed Monkari posted a hat trick, while sophomore Xavier Potts registered two goals for Bettendorf.
W-SR senior Jeremie Podrier scored the lone goal for his club off an assist from classmate Payton Kipp.
The Go-Hawks were outshot 14-6, including 10-5 in shots on goal. Oswald made four saves.
W-SR (3-5) travels to Denver (3-2) at 5:30 p.m. today.