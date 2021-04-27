Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High Shcool boys soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Jordan Bienemann, Carter Fecht, Jonathan Wessel, Andre Mohan, Jack Renn, Joe Britt, Brody Kuhse and Cole Lammers. Middle row: Head coach Derek Krebsbach, Donovan Wessel, Jared Downing, Payton Kipp, Ty Bell, Nick Langan, Derek Bienemann, Clayton Oswald and Kristian Larson. Back row: Coach Dave Smolikhagen, Ryan Kurtt, Simon Ott, Kyle Quibell, Lane Shears, Zack Haaland, Luke Ragsdale, Jeremie Podrier, Austin Dorman and coach Kain Eagle. Not pictured: Michael Tjebkes and Ethan Buss.

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock dropped a pair of matches over the weekend in Cedar Rapids.

W-SR lost 1-0 to Pleasant Valley and 6-1 to Bettendorf on Saturday.

Pleasant Valley’s (10-1) Rhys Ward scored the lone goal in the first match.

The match was close throughout. Pleasant Valley led 1-0 at halftime.

W-SR was outshot 8-6, including a 3-2 mark in shots on goal. W-SR senior goalkeeper Clayton Oswald made five saves.

In the second match, Bettendorf led 4-1 at the break.

Senior Mohamed Monkari posted a hat trick, while sophomore Xavier Potts registered two goals for Bettendorf.

W-SR senior Jeremie Podrier scored the lone goal for his club off an assist from classmate Payton Kipp.

The Go-Hawks were outshot 14-6, including 10-5 in shots on goal. Oswald made four saves.

W-SR (3-5) travels to Denver (3-2) at 5:30 p.m. today.

