At the same time the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team faced off against Decorah in the Bock Gym on Thursday night, the W-SR boys basketball team was in the Go-Hawk Gym, playing Clear Lake in Waverly.
Despite gaining an early lead, the Go-Hawks fell to the Lions 43-38 in overtime.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s season record falls to 5-6, and the team has fallen into a slump, losing four of five over the past month after winning four straight in mid-December.
Meanwhile, Clear Lake, one of the better teams in Class 3A, improves to 9-2 with the victory.
Sophomore Hogan Hansen had a productive outing, scoring 22 points on 50% shooting while reeling in eight rebounds. Sophomore Cole Hotz scored 10 points, and junior Caleb Burks scored six while leading W-SR with nine rebounds.
The Go-Hawks had trouble stopping Clear Lake’s Andrew Formanek, who led the Lions with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks Thursday night.
Things were looking up early for Waverly-Shell Rock, though, as the team played sharp defense to gain a 11-5 lead after the first quarter. Despite being outscored in the second quarter, the Go-Hawks led 16-14 heading into halftime.
The third quarter was the most explosive offensively for both schools, as the Lions outscored W-SR 16-14 to enter the final period with a 30-30 tie. Both Clear Lake and W-SR would score six points each in the fourth as the game went to overtime.
Unfortunately for the home team, the Go-Hawks were only able to muster two points in the extra period, while Clear Lake scored seven to take home the five-point win.
Waverly-Shell Rock was originally scheduled to play Webster City on the road Saturday, but the game was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The Go-Hawks return to action on Friday at Decorah (9-3).