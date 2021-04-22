WAVERLY – After bouncing back with a win over Independence last week, Waverly-Shell Rock couldn’t string together a repeat performance.
Aplington-Parkersburg earned a 9-0 win over W-SR on Tuesday at the W-SR tennis courts.
Go-Hawks senior Brady Ramker lost 10-0 to the Falcons’ Cameron Luhring at No. 1 singles. Freshman Benny Ramker fell 10-2 at No. 2 singles. Junior Isaac Becker lost 10-4 at the No. 3 singles position.
W-SR freshman Aidan Kelley and sophomore Kellen Pugh lost their No. 3 doubles match 10-6.
W-SR (2-3) travels to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Oelwein at 4 p.m. today.
A-P 9, W-SR 0
Singles
No. 1: Luhring, A-P, def. Br. Ramker, 10-0.
No. 2: Thomas, A-P, def. Be. Ramker, 10-2.
No. 3: Neymeyer, A-P, def. Becker, 10-4.
No. 4: Lupkes, A-P, def. Ellerbroek, 10-3.
No. 5: Haugstad, A-P, def. Kelley, 10-2.
No. 6: Maske, A-P, def. Britt, 10-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Luhring/Lupkes, A-P, def. Br. Ramker/Be. Ramker, 10-0.
No. 2: Thomas/Neymeyer, A-P, def. Becker/Ellerbroek, 10-0.
No. 3: Haugstad/Maske, A-P, def. Kelley/Pugh, 10-6.