WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock earned a 9-0 sweep over Northeast Iowa Conference foe Oelwein in a dual Thursday at the W-SR tennis courts.
Go-Hawks senior Brady Ramker posted a 10-8 win at No. 1 singles, while junior Isaac Becker swept his match at No. 3 singles.
W-SR freshman Aidan Kelley and sophomore Kellen Pugh came away with a 10-0 victory over Oelwein’s Devon Pint and Austin Schoultz in the No. 3 doubles match.
W-SR (6-3) extended its dual winning streak to four straight. The Go-Hawks will compete in WaMaC/NEIC meet Wednesday at Luther College in Decorah. The conference meet was originally scheduled for Monday, but it was postponed due to rain the forecast.
W-SR 9, OELWEIN 0
Singles
No. 1: Br. Ramker, W-SR, def. Logan, 10-8.
No. 2: Be. Ramker, W-SR, def. Roete, 10-5.
No. 3: Becker, W-SR, def. Woodson, 10-0.
No. 4: Kelley, W-SR, def. Mortenson, 10-1.
No. 5: Britt, W-SR, def. Pint, 10-1.
No. 6: Pugh, W-SR, def. Schoultz, 10-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Br. Ramker/Be. Ramker, W-SR, def. Logan/Roete, 10-1.
No. 2: Becker/Britt, W-SR, def. Woodson/Mortenson, 10-1.
No. 3: Kelley/Pugh, W-SR, def. Pint/Schoultz, 10-0.