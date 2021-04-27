WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock swept a pair of duals Thursday in Oelwein.
W-SR beat Northeast Iowa Conference rival Oelwein 8-1 and Marion 6-3.
W-SR seniors Isaac Becker and Mason Ellerbroek earned 8-0 and 8-1 wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, against Marion. Freshman Aidan Kelley and sophomore Kellen Pugh posted two more wins to give W-SR a 4-2 advantage entering doubles play.
The tandems of Becker/Ellerbroek, and Kelley and senior Isaac Britt recorded wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, respectively. Kelley/Britt fought their way to a 9-7 win over Marion’s Collin Snakenberg and Donny Long.
W-SR swept all six singles against Oelwein. After coming up short against Marion, W-SR senior Brady Ramker and freshman Benny Ramker bounced back with 8-2 and 8-5 victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
The Ramker brothers also won their No. 1 doubles match 6-1 over Spencer Logan and Ryan Mortenson. Becker and Ellerbrock came away with a 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles.
“I was very proud of how we regrouped from a tough A-P meet earlier in the week,” W-SR coach John Hubbard said. “The guys came out ready to play and played well in the triangular against Marion and Oelwein. With most of our varsity lineup being first-year players, they are starting to figure things out and playing with more confidence each meet. I am hopeful we can continue to make gains in the last half of the season as we get ready for the district tournament.”
W-SR (4-3) travels to Union La Porte City for a dual at 4 p.m. today.
W-SR 6, MARION 3
Singles
No. 1: Blackford, Marion, def. Br. Ramker, 8-1.
No. 2: Shindelar, Marion, def. Be. Ramker, 8-1.
No. 3: Becker, W-SR, def. Snakenberg, 8-1.
No. 4: Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Steen, 8-0.
No. 5: Kelley, W-SR, def. Dunlavey, 8-3.
No. 6: Pugh, W-SR, def. Long, 8-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Blackford/Shindelar, Marion, def. Be. Ramker/Br. Ramker, 8-3.
No. 2: Becker/Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Dunlavey/Steen, 8-1.
No. 3: Kelley/Britt, W-SR, def. Snakenberg/Long, 9-7.
W-SR 8, OELWEIN 1
Singles
No. 1: Br. Ramker, W-SR, def. Logan, 8-2.
No. 2: Be. Ramker, W-SR, def. Roete, 8-5.
No. 3: Becker, W-SR, def. Woodson, 8-1.
No. 4: Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Mortenson, 8-5.
No. 5: Kelley, W-SR, def. Pint, 8-3.
No. 6: Pugh, W-SR, def. Schoultz, 8-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Be. Ramker/Br. Ramker, W-SR, def. Logan/Mortenson, 6-1.
No. 2: Becker/Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Roete/Woodson, 6-2.
No. 3: Pint/Schoultz, Oelwein, def. Kelley/Britt, 6-2.