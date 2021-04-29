WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won seven events during its home invite Monday at Go-Hawk Stadium.
W-SR won four individual events, as well as three relays.
Junior Austin Dewey was the first Go-Hawk to win gold, taking first in the 200-meter dash in 23.84 seconds. Classmate Nick Kepford followed with a first-place finish in the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 48.29 seconds. Fellow distance runner Andrew Cummer, also a junior, won the 3,200 (10:54.42), while sophomore Asa Newsom won the 400 hurdles (58.39) to round out the first-place individual performances for W-SR.
The Go-Hawks’ 4x200 relay squad of Newsom, sophomore Jack Wilson, junior Wesley Spears and senior Daniel DeBower finished first (1:34.07).
After narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Drake Relays last week, the Go-Hawks’ distance medley relay quartet of junior Austin Dewey, junior Ryan Folkerts, Kepford and senior Elijah Davis cruised to a first-place finish (3:47.49) – some 10 seconds ahead of BCLUW, which took second. The Go-Hawks’ 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay team of Spears, Roose, senior Ben Buseman and Newsom edged Dike-New Hartforf for first place (1:04.83).
W-SR senior Ethyn Chesnut was the runner-up in the 3,200 (11:13.54), while Roose finished second in the 110 hurdles (16.94). Roose also was third in long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
Sophomore Caleb Hoins placed second in the 800 (2:14.21), while Spears placed third in the 200 (24.31). Junior Jack Beam took third in the 800 (2:15.27). Sophomore Caden Kueker placed third in the 1,600 (5:03.58). Junior Jacob Barthelow took fourth in shot put with a throw of 39-01.
Team scores were not kept during this meet.
W-SR competes in the Simons Relays at 5 p.m. today at Dike-New Hartford High School.