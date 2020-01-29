Playing in pink uniforms for “Coaches vs. Cancer” night on Tuesday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, the Go-Hawk boys basketball was victorious again, beating Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton 76-47.
Sophomore Hogan Hansen led all scorers with 27 points, and he did so by hitting eight of his 14 shots from the field and five of his eight attempts from beyond the 3-point line. Hansen also had a team-leading eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. He also hit all six of his free throw attempts.
Junior Caleb Burks also had quite a night, scoring 20 points on just 11 shots from the field. Burks also went 4-for-4 from the free throw line and blocked four shots.
Sophomore Keaton Farmer also scored in double figures, putting up 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting. Farmer also reeled in seven rebounds and stole two balls.
The win brings Waverly-Shell Rock’s win streak to three straight, and the Go-Hawks are back above .500 at 8-6 after previously being 5-6. W-SR is now 7-2 in NEIC games.
Waverly-Shell Rock will try to make that 8-2 when it heads to Waukon (9-6) on Friday night.