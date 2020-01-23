It looks like the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team will get to spend at least another few weeks on top of the mountain in Class 3A.
On Wednesday, IAwrestle released another edition of its individual and tournament team wrestling rankings, and the Go-Hawks were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A for the second straight time.
W-SR hopped into the No. 1 spot back on Jan. 7, when the Go-Hawks jumped ahead of SE Polk, which is still ranked No. 2. Fort Dodge is ranked third.
The rankings come after another dominant stretch from Waverly-Shell Rock, which defeated Northeast Iowa Conference opponents New Hampton/Turkey Valley and Decorah in the past few weeks.
In total, 10 W-SR wrestlers were ranked in the top 10 in their respective weight classes, and three Go-Hawks were ranked first: freshman Ryder Block (106 pounds), junior Bailey Roybal (113 pounds), and senior Brayden Wolf (220).
Here are where other W-SR athletes ended up:
- So. Aiden Riggins - 2nd in 132
- Sr. Evan Yant - 5th in 152
- Sr. Carter Proffitt - 7th in 160
- Fr. McCrae Hagarty - 3rd in 170
- Sr. Gavin Wedemeier - 9th in 182
- Fr. Jake Walker - 6th in 195
- Jr. Luke Walker - 7th in 285
Meanwhile, a few area teams were also listed by IAwrestle in a different class.
In Class 1A, the Denver Cyclones were ranked No. 8, and Nashua-Plainfield was ranked 10th.
Here are where some Cyclones were ranked:
- So. Joe Ebaugh - 9th in 113
- Jr. Brooks Meyer - 8th in 120
- Sr. Jacob Moore - 6th in 126
- Jr. Isaac Schimmels - 6th in 132
- Sr. Gabe Lewis - 3rd in 138
- Sr. John Ebaugh - 7th in 160
- Sr. Trever Dorn - 6th in 195
Two Nashua-Plainfield wrestlers were ranked: freshman Garret Rinken was ranked second in the 106-pound division, and senior Jakob Whitinger is fourth in 113.
In addition, sophomore Chet Buss, a wrestler for North Butler-Clarksville, is ranked No. 1 in the 285-pound class. Also, Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Treyten Steffen is ranked third in 195, and Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit is seventh in 106.