The Waverly-Shell Rock boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Northeast Iowa Conference meet on Tuesday in Charles City.
The boys team came in second place, just 23 points behind first-place Decorah.
The Go-Hawks ran with an average time of 17:19 and had a spread of 35 seconds.
Sophomore Andrew Cummer led the way for W-SR, finishing second overall with a time of 17:02. Junior Ethyn Chestnut wasn’t far behind, finishing seventh with a time of 17:10.
Sophomore Nick Kepford finished ninth (17:13); senior Logan McCullough finished 14th (17:33); senior Evan Ellsworth finished 15th (17:37); freshman Caden Kueker finished 18th (17:44); and freshman Caleb Hoins finished 26th (18:12).
“The guys ran well with a team effort to give themselves a chance against a very good Decorah team,” boys head coach Kevin Kueker said. “Our scoring pack of five was within 35 seconds of each other, all finishing All Conference (Cummer, Chesnut, McCullough, Kepford and Ellsworth).”
The girls team came in fourth in its race and was led per usual by junior Emma Hoins, who finished second overall with a time of 18:43 — her first time breaking the 19-minute mark.
The Go-Hawks ran with an average time of 21:16 and a spread of 4 minutes.
Senior Camryn Grawe came in 14th (21:11); junior Ali Christensen finished 15th (21:12); freshman Kyla Foy finished 30th (22:30); sophomore Leah Cherry came in 34th (22:43); and senior Julia Reed finished 36th (23:08).
Next up, W-SR has varsity regionals on Oct. 24.