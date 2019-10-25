HUMBOLDT — Ninety-five miles directly west of Waverly-Shell Rock High School sits the Joe Sheldon County Park.
The park contains tall hills, thick woods and and an endlessly winding trail. It's where the 2019 Class 3A state qualifying cross country meet was held, posing a unique challenge for the Go-Hawks cross country team.
W-SR has spent all season running on streets and golf courses and hadn't seen anything like this course all season. It was the first time any of the runners had even been there.
But the new location proved to be no problem for the Go-Hawks, who pulled off something special in Humboldt:
For the first time in years, the W-SR boys team has qualified for the state meet on Nov. 2 in Fort Dodge.
Waverly-Shell Rock finished second in the boys 5K behind Gilbert with 85 points, and four Go-Hawks finished inside the top 20.
Sophomore Andrew Cummer was the first Go-Hawks to finish and got eighth place with a time of 17:26.
"I put in a lot of work this offseason, and I ran almost 400 miles," Cummer said after the race. "Last year at districts I was 30th, so I really see a big improvement. I’m really happy with how it turned out."
Sophomore Nick Kepford (17:35) came in 14th, and junior Ethyn Chesnut (17:36) was just a second behind at 15th.
The three boys qualified individually for state as well.
Senior Logan McCullough finished 17th with a time of 17:41, freshman Caleb Hoins came in 31st with a time of 18:16, freshman Caden Kueker finished 38th with a time of 18:32, and senior Evan Ellsworth was 44th with a time of 18:44.
"I was very impressed with how the guys ran," head coach Kevin Kueker said. "It’s pretty tough as far as we’ve only seen one other team (Webster City) out of the 13 teams here. I couldn’t be more proud of how they ran. They worked hard all summer and fall, and they put it all together."
Meanwhile, junior Emma Hoins won the girls race with a time of 19:16 and qualified for state individually for the third year in a row.
"It feels awesome," Hoins said. "It definitely was my goal for the day. I knew it would be exactly like a true cross country course, so it’d be a lot different. The hills were really challenging, but I kind of changed my strategy this race to overcompensate for that big hill at the end."
Midway through the race, Hoins was packing with two other runners — a surprising sight considering how dominant she's been all year.
But when she reached the final stretch, Hoins was all alone and crossed the finish line more than 3 seconds ahead of the second place runner, Paityn Noe from Ballard.
"I definitely wanted to coast that first mile," Hoins said. "And then going into mile 2, that's when I needed to open up, because I knew with that big hill, it takes a lot of energy out of you. Since I coasted at the beginning, I had the energy to finish."
Senior Camryn Grawe was the next Go-Hawk to finish, and she came in 36th with a time of 22:12. Junior Ali Christensen (22:28) finished 44th, freshman Kyla Foy (23:00) finished 54th, senior Makayla Reed (23:33) finished 67th, sophomore Leah Cherry (24:47) came in 77th, and senior Julia Reed (25:00) finished 78th.
Though the girls team didn't qualify, coach Jason Milke was enamored with the Go-Hawks performance.
"They ran their hearts out," Milke said. "I'm very impressed with them.
"I think they handled it (the course) well. They were excited actually, when we were out there walking. They were nervous — because why not be nervous, it’s a new course — but when they got out there, a lot of them said this is awesome."