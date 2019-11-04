Competing in the Class 3A state meet for the first time since the 1980s, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys cross country team finished 13th out of 15 teams on Saturday in Fort Dodge.
The Go-Hawks finished with a total time of 1:26:29.6 and had 265 total places.
Sophomore Andrew Cummer was the first Go-Hawk to finish, placing 27th with a time of 16:56.7. Fellow sophomore Nick Kepford came in at 50th with a time of 17:17.6, and junior Ethyn Chesnut was right behind at 51st with a time of 17:17.8.
Senior Logan McCullough finished 63rd (17:31.6); freshman Caden Kueker finished 74th (17:45.9); senior Evan Ellsworth was 84th (18:05.6); and freshman Caleb Hoins came in at 100th (19:18.2).
"It was a very fitting end at the state meet for the first time in many years for this wonderful group of guys," W-SR boys coach Kevin Kueker said in an email. "Deservingly so, they had tremendous support with family, friends, and alumni there to support them too!"
While he'd hoped for a higher finish in the team standings, Kueker was still quite pleased with the Go-Hawks outing Saturday.
"I thought the guys ran very well considering it was the first time for all of them to compete there," he said. "They kept their pack close and ran near their season best times on a cold, blustery day. We would've liked to have been a little higher in the team standings, but we're young with only two seniors competing. There's been a lot of talk already for the next few years!"
While the girls W-SR didn't qualify for state, junior Emma Hoins qualified individually and ran in the girls state meet Saturday.
All season long, Hoins' goal was to break the top 10 at state. Mission accomplished.
Hoins came in ninth in the girls race with a time of 19:07.3, a tremendous way to cap what has been a fantastic season for the junior.
"It was so great seeing her accomplish her goal," girls coach Jason Milke said in an email. "As she progressed through the season she kept working toward her goal and to see her hard work pay off Saturday was huge!
"We had a great support crew down at state last weekend with at least 10 girls! It was awesome for them to be there with her because they all worked together this season and to celebrate the accomplishments of a teammate is part of being in our cross country family."
