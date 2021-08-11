Matt Fiedler is ready for school.
The Waverly-Shell Rock High School business teacher is only in his second year on the job, but his experiences during his first year have reassured him that he has anchored himself and his family at the right place.
His students value his work experiences, as it is always wise for a teacher to have firsthand, practical knowledge of the subject matter.
But Mr. Fiedler’s classroom wisdom comes from more than just the businesses he had worked at on his way to a teaching degree.
The portrait of his life so far is much richer than a straight catapult from college to a teaching position.
His path meandered, and, at times, in his younger college years, it appeared he had lost direction.
He took a circuitous path to a college diploma, making him a first-generation college graduate.
Among his biggest teachers was the Navy. There, Mr. Fiedler learned how important motivation is for the successful completion of any endeavor.
At the age of 24, having dropped out of college, he worked full time at the Isle Hotel and Casino in Waterloo, making money and paying his bills, but saw no horizon ahead.
It was 2012, when a news story about the Navy randomly caught his eye one day, and in a moment of spontaneity, he decided to join.
In the Navy, he worked with the launch and recovery equipment, earning the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. He left the service in 2016.
The life skills he learned along the way motivated him to return to UNI, where he finished his teaching degree in 2019.
One important takeaway from serving in the Navy was that he needed to pursue his dream.
Earlier on, he had contemplated becoming a teacher, but the modesty of a teacher’s salary compared to a businessman’s, always seemed to step in the way.
However, at that point in his life, Mr. Fiedler had grown into maturity, and had realized that picking a path in life is about more than just the material rewards.
“I wanted to do something that I enjoyed and I have a passion for,” he said.
Upon his return to college, his effort reflected his new state of mind. The second time around, he was a model student, attending all of his classes — a marked change from his earlier days when he skipped them altogether. He also excelled in his assignments.
“I didn’t miss a single class, I was motivated,” he said.
At night, he still worked to support himself, but always found the time to do his homework.
In the Navy, Mr. Fiedler learned other life-coping tenets besides motivation — structure, respect and duty, which are reflected, among other things, in the ability to complete a task, hence the degree.
Looking back on his earlier years, he sees why he dropped out.
“Motivation is a big factor and it starts in high school,” he said.
So when he got a job at W-SR in the Fall of 2020, and moved his family to town, Mr. Fiedler felt like he had accomplished an important milestone in his life.
“The leadership style, I got that from the Navy, and the life experiences came from working in the business setting and in the business world,” he said. “I feel that life experiences are a lot more influential in the classroom.”
In the district, Mr. Fiedler found plenty of support in ways he couldn’t have imagined.
When his wife, Penny, deployed overseas in February, and he was left to care for their two kids, Alaina, 6, and Hanna, 3, his fellow teachers stepped up to help.
They organized a meal delivery to his house every Wednesday.
It was a touching gesture with a real practical side, as the relief the home-cooked meal provided allowed him quality time with the kids.
Being embraced by his colleagues in such a way meant a lot to Mr. Fiedler, who values action over vacuous words.
“It was really nice,” he said.
Working, like the rest of his colleagues, under pandemic conditions during his first school year did not discourage Mr. Fiedler from loving his job.
As a man of duty, he did as was asked of him, looking past the logistics of masks and protocols, past the online and in-person teaching and looking forward to reinstated normalcy down the road.
As he is getting ready for the new year, Mr. Fiedler is hopeful that teaching will return to its core in-class model.
“I think we will have a good year,” he said. “The school is doing everything they can to keep us safe.”