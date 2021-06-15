DES MOINES – They say fairytales are make-believe, a fantasy script with a magical ending.
Waverly-Shell Rock proved them wrong.
A story nearly a quarter-century in the making marked its completion with the “fairytale” ending that has been missing since W-SR’s inaugural season.
The Go-Hawks completed their historic run with a 5-1 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 2A state championship at James W. Cownie Soccer Park on Friday, securing the program’s first state title.
Senior Kenzie Roling scored four goals and finished the season with an unprecedented 76 goals. Sophomore Anna Stromberg also scored.
The Go-Hawks withstood a 1-hour, 3-minute weather delay before reaching “legend” status and cementing themselves in history.
“It’s pretty overwhelming, to be honest,” W-SR coach Lauren Greiner said.
Momentum gained after beating Cedar Rapids Xavier, 1-0, in overtime during Tuesday’s quarterfinal fueled W-SR the rest of the way. The scores against Spencer (5-1) on Wednesday and Dallas Center-Grimes are evidence.
“After winning that, it was pretty set in our minds that we were going to go win the whole thing,” Roling said.
The Go-Hawks sure looked like a team determined to win it all. They played like it, too.
For the third time in four years, W-SR found itself in the Class 2A final. The first two times, in 2018 and 2019, left them heartbroken. The outcome, they said, would be different this time. They had the cohesiveness – an unbreakable bond among them – as well as the desire and work ethic to achieve what no other team in program history had ever accomplished.
Eighty minutes stood between the Go-Hawks and glory.
As the Go-Hawks took the pitch for warm-ups leading up to Friday’s 12:30 p.m. kickoff, powerful winds swirled around James W. Cownie Soccer Park. Storm clouds followed. They had to wait a little while longer. Mother Nature said so. A band of lightning hovered around the complex, forcing IGHSAU to delay the start of the Class 2A final at least twice. Both teams returned to their respective vehicles – the Go-Hawks piling into three Chevrolet Suburbans – to wait out the fast-moving storm.
After more than an hour, both teams returned to the pitch.
Roling struck first like lighting before everyone was seated. The W-SR striker took a pass from Stromberg and blasted a shot past DC-G goalkeeper Maya Fritz for a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.
The Mustangs answered minutes later. A misplay near the Go-Hawks goal led to Ella Forsyth scoring the equalizer in the seventh minute. The goal came on the heels of a corner kick and a pair of quality scoring chances for the Mustangs.
W-SR didn’t panic. The Go-Hawks remained patient, knowing if they stuck with their game plan – heavy on possession and attack, and capitalizing on opportunities – they would be OK.
Stromberg broke the tie in the 19th minute. Roling dribbled down the right side and, as she neared the goal line, she flipped the ball toward the middle of the 18. Stromberg found it, fired and scored for a 2-1 W-SR lead.
Roling made it 3-1 with her second goal of the half in the 28th.
“We just came out and we wanted it,” Greiner said. “We did the little things that we needed to do. It wasn’t perfect by any means. There was definitely some stints there where it wasn’t the kind of soccer we want to see or wasn’t necessarily our game plan, but, ultimately, the girls dug deep and they knew what we needed to do and we put the ball in the back of the net when the opportunities came.”
W-SR booted 14 first-half shots, including six on goal. The Go-Hawks controlled the pace of play for the majority of the opening 40 minutes, dominated possession and physically wore down DC-G.
Roling netted the hat trick early in the second half and received whistling applause from a passerby. Roling broke into the offensive third and scored her third goal of the match in the 54th minute and, as she celebrated with her teammates, a train blared its horn – as if the conductor were tipping his hat to the flashy goal. Roling added her fourth goal, this one in the 75th, for the final tally. She finished the season with 76 goals – a school record for a single season.
As the clock ticked toward all zeroes, the Go-Hawks’ bench began to stir. Reserves and starters alike knew they were moments away from achieving everything they had worked so hard for. Though, Greiner, still locked in, remained locked in.
“Obviously, anything can happen at any point,” she said. “So, as the clock winds down, just making sure that we’re putting ourselves in a good position to finish out that game.”
When the buzzer sounded, Greiner exhaled. Finally.
“They were relentless. The year off, everything that’s happened this season, they have just been 100% relentless and persevered through any circumstance. Couldn’t be more proud of them.”
As the Go-Hawks stormed the center of the pitch in jubilation and celebration, exchanged hugs and tears of joy with one another, an overcast, gloomy day began to clear. The sun made an appearance, albeit brief. The Go-Hawks hoisted the Class 2A state championship trophy to the tune of bellowing cheers and applause from fans watching and snapping off pictures nearby.
Champions for the first time. School legends that will go down in history and be chronicled for years to come. A moment years in the making finally came to fruition. A fairytale with a storybook ending.
“That means everything to me,” W-SR senior Siri Ott said. “You walk through the halls of the high school, and you see all those teams that have been successful in the past and for me to have my name be up there as one of the first (state champions) for the soccer program, it means the world to me.”
W-SR 5, DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES 1
Halftime: 3-1.
Goals: W-SR, Roling, (Stromberg), 4th. DC-G, Forsyth, (unassisted), 11th. W-SR, Stromberg, (Roling), 19th. W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 28th. W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 54th. W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 75th.
Shots: DC-G 12, W-SR 23. Shots on goal: DC-G 8, W-SR 12. Saves: DC-G 7 (Fritz), W-SR 7 (Eggena).
Corner kicks: DC-G 4, W-SR 7. Offsides: DC-G 0, W-SR 1. Fouls: DC-G 2, W-SR 4.