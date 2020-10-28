In 1960, the newly created Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District was led by Board of Education Directors: Miller, Barnes, Shaw, Hagemann, Gibbs, Bahlmann, and Moehling.
The communities of Waverly and Shell Rock (once rival schools) were now consolidated, and Superintendent of Schools, L.N. Jensen, and high school principal, James Dirksen, (along with 30 high school staff) were charged with making the consolidation of the two communities work. We reached out to two former W-SR staff members who were employed in 1961.
Jim McGrew, 91, seventh grade math teacher, and junior high principal, 37-year district employee
“It is always hard to put rival schools together. One memory was before the present high school was built. Before the high school was built, all students from Waverly and Shell Rock high schools and students in the Waverly and Frinchord junior highs were placed in the old Junior High (currently Crosspoint Church) there were close to 700 students in that building! This was before the high school was built; initially, all Shell Rock 7th and 8th graders stayed at Shell Rock.
Students were bused from junior high to the “new building” (current high school) for shop class. Lunch was served at the former Irving building site. Yes, that means 700 students walked to Irving every day. A safety patrol was in place so that no one was hurt during lunch.
The junior high later added a new gym/cafeteria, a band room, and locker rooms. The 9th grade stayed there when the high school building opened. As enrollment grew, the 9th graders were transitioned to the high school building.
Study Halls could be as big as 150 students. They had stationary desks and students would have to sit two to a desk (of course, making sure that you didn’t have two big guys at one desk). Teachers had to share classrooms and teacher desks. After the 9th graders moved to the current high school building, there were a few 6th-grade classes in the junior for two or three years because of crowding at the elementary.
The junior high building was built like a fortress; big and strong. We didn’t have elevators, so people in wheelchairs had to be hoisted up the stairs backward. Sometimes their classmates would just carry them up the steps: one on each side.
The graduating class of 1961 was the first class that Mr. McGrew had as a 7th-grade math teacher and they were one of his favorites. (We heard that as a new teacher, all the 7th grade girls had a crush on Mr. McGrew.) After his first year at WSR, Mr. McGrew became the principal of the JH and stayed in that administrative position for 36 years. The junior high principal that Mr. McGrew replaced was transferred to an elementary school in the district because that building principal, Margaretta Carey, had died. Probably Mr. McGrew’s favorite memory was meeting the high school typing teacher, Marlene Sels, his future wife.
Carl Dillon, 88, English and literature teacher at the high school, 39-year district employee
We were unable to speak to Mr. Dillon for any length of time. He is living in Arizona and recently fell and broke his hip. He is currently in a rehabilitation center and trying to regain his strength. Greeting cards and well wishes can be sent to him at Rm 308, Grandview Health and Rehabilitation Center, 14505 W. Granite Valley Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375. (We do know that when people urged Mr. Dillon to stay at W-SR for just one more year and reach the 40-year milestone, his reply was simply, “Why?”)
We contacted members from graduating classes of W-SR Schools in 1961, 1991, and 2021. We are grateful to these people (and the local contacts who helped us find these graduates). We asked them the same questions in hopes of learning about the past, and it’s interesting that after 60 years, some of the same tenets resonate with all our graduates.
What is your fondest memory of your time at W-SR Schools?
Butch Kehe (Class of 1961): Most of my classes were at Wartburg in the morning. I fell asleep in class with Jim McGrew in JH (Mr. McGrew called it ‘daydreaming’), and he moved me up to the next level in math, so I took a lot of math classes at Wartburg by the time I was in HS. This isn’t my fondest memory, but I built a float for Homecoming. Queen Sandy Rosenau fell right off the back because the bench she was sitting on flipped over! She survived, but you would have thought a cast iron bench would have been heavy enough!
Candyce Geuther Armstrong (Class of 1961) I have fond memories of the plays that were put on. They took a lot of time and effort and I was very proud of our productions.
Leah Brandau Thier (Class of 1991) My fondest memories are a multitude of moments that include those of the lifelong friends as well as teachers and coaches (volleyball, basketball, choir, Homecoming, prom, and many others). I was fortunate to be able to travel with the Chamber Choir to New York, Washington DC, and Philadelphia my senior year; also travelled to Spain, Paris and London with Spanish Club my sophomore year. This may seem strange to say but our PE was the best! I loved our PE curriculum which included archery, bowling, hunter safety, CPR, and rollerskating to name a few.
Matt Harken (Class of 1991) Our undefeated senior year football season culminating with a State Championship followed up by an undefeated basketball regular season was pretty cool.
Jason Groth (Class of 1991) Ironically I have no memory of the fondest memory from Senior Year. We won the state title in football, but I received a concussion with eight minutes left in the game and lost memory of the game from the second half on. Coach Arms stopped by the next morning to show me tape of the game so I could see what happened. It was one of the many fond memories I have from school.
Emma Seward (Class of 2021) My extracurriculars are my favorite time in school. I enjoy getting to know all kinds of people that I otherwise wouldn’t have met.
Ian Cuvelier (Class of 2021) All of my friendships from elementary to HS and how I’ve changed as a person would be my favorite memory. I guess I was just growing up, and my passions and hobbies changed.
What was the hardest class that you took in high school?
Butch (1961) I did enjoy American History, I made an 8mm movie. Battle of the Bulge...got an A for that.
Candyce (1961) I thought the hardest class was physics. My teacher, Mr. Jarrard, was nice, but strict.
Leah (1991) My hardest class—Physics (Mr. Hurley)—although we did get to go to Adventureland to test our experiments.
Matt (1991) I had a couple high level math classes with Coach Arns. Didn’t dare say “when am I going to ever use this?” in his class. Physics, by nature, was supposed to be hard but Jim Hurley somehow made it all understandable. Guess that’s why he has the awards to show for it.
Jason (1991) Math was always a struggle for me in school, but I also know I could have used the adults in the building to help me. They were there for me. I just needed the courage to ask for help.
Emma (2021) It’s pre-calculus...without a doubt. Mr. Staack likes to crack jokes, but it doesn’t make the math any easier.
Ian (2021) Chemistry is probably my hardest class. That one’s not very fun.
What was the most pressing social issue of your time in high school?
Butch (1961) Most of us grew up with parents who went through World War II, and we heard about rationing, etc. We were pretty conservative. We wore white socks, penny loafers, and parted our hair down the middle.
Candyce (1961) The social issue for me was the integration of Shell Rock and Waverly Schools. I didn’t really know a lot about different cultures until I went to the University of Iowa where I was exposed to several different cultures and nationalities. Mr. Carl Dillon was the only teacher that really gave us a “world view” in school.
Leah (1991) The Gulf War during my Senior year.
Matt (1991) I was blind to the world over on Prairie Street in Shell Rock, almost embarrassed to admit it. Simple living I guess would be the positive spin on it. I suppose I could Google some 1991 events and tell you what I’m supposed to remember but that seems like cheating.
Jason (1991) I can remember watching the TV and seeing American troops crossing into Kuwait as conflict arose in the Middle East. We study history and learn about conflict, but for me, this was the first account of conflict in my lifetime. It was real for me knowing people were putting their lives on the line for our country and the countries we support around the world.
Emma (2021) I think the biggest social issue is the fight for equity in both race and gender. Right now in America, it’s race, but I think, consistently in my generation it’s the rights of all people including LGBTQ+.
Ian (2021) I think people can get so misinformed on stuff over social media. You can hear one thing that can happen in person, but it can be a completely different scenario online.
What did you do for fun?
Butch (1961) I didn’t have a lot of time for fun. I worked at the movie theater as a projectionist. I didn’t do a lot of extra things other than work and Boy Scouts.
Candyce (1961) For fun, students used to ice skate on the Cedar River. Students would skate to the island and have s’mores or hotdogs. In the summer, I enjoyed swimming at the old Waverly pool.
Leah (1991) For fun-hung out with my 6 closest girlfriends. We would take turns going to each other’s houses, go to HS sporting events, make up dances, and talk!
Matt (1991) Good question. Not too darn much that sticks out. I had a very small group of friends, and spent the majority of time with Dave Bock. We didn’t have it in us to take part in some of the ‘fun’ that was happening. Probably because going to see Dave’s dad (Mr. Mike Bock) in the principal’s office back in the day didn’t appeal to either of us.
Jason (1991) I practically lived in the art wing of the High School. I had so much encouragement from my middle school art teachers and it continued into high school as well with two who modeled what I wanted to be in a teacher for my students. It was my “safe place,” I met so many different people in those classes, many of which I may never have known in a traditional classroom setting. Each day we were encouraged and challenged to grow in whatever area of art we wanted to pursue.
Emma (2021) Honestly, I go driving around with friends. We get ice cream, we rotate people around who drive, and we listen to music and talk.
Ian (2021) I like to go hiking; I like to paint, read, and travel.
What are you most proud of during your time at W-SR?
Butch (1961) Being the guinea pig in the advanced math program. Thanks to Mr. McGrew, I was the first student in the district to skip a level in math.
Candyce (1961) I am most proud of the long-term relationships I established in HS. I was the editor of the HS yearbook which was a great challenge and learning experience.
Leah (1991) I am most proud of the education I received at WSR. It allowed me to grow and be confident in myself which played a big part in an easy transition to an out of state college.
Matt (1991) Being from The Rock. Generally speaking, Waverly kids thought they were pretty hot stuff and I always thought it was pretty cool when a Rocker proved to be just a little bit better. Whether it was in school or in sports, growing up in Shell Rock was the best thing that ever happened to me.
Jason (1991) I have the opportunity to give back as an educator at the Middle School. So many adults helped shape me into who I am in the Waverly-Shell Rock School system. I feel proud that I can attempt to keep that wonderful trait going in our school system.
Emma (2021) I think I’m most proud of stirring up people’s minds and starting the conversation of what we can do better, and how we can improve our school and community.
Ian (2021) I am most proud of my growth as a leader. Through my involvement in extracurriculars and clubs, it taught me how to be a leader.
Why would you want to give back to the school or community?
Butch (1961) I didn’t initially return to Waverly. I was in Active Duty in Vietnam, and I decided to take over the construction company my father started. I was in Active Reserves for 31 years. I have good memories except for that time that I got beaten up in 2nd grade by some bullies in 3rd grade.
Candyce (1961) WSR Schools gave us a really sound, basic education. My one regret is not taking Latin while in HS. When I meet people, even now, I tell them that of all my school experiences, my HS experience better prepared me for life than any of my college experiences.
Leah (1991) W-SR already has a strong sense of pride in our academics and extracurricular programs. When we are proud of where we grew up and went to school, it’s natural to, in turn, give back to our community. That’s why I moved back to Waverly in 2004 — so our children could receive the best education possible and experience the same sense of community that I did.
Matt (1991) All students deserve equal opportunity to experience awesomeness — academics, arts, sports, clubs. As you age you find it’s all about the passion. I want our students to have the support they need to find a passion for something.
Jason (1991) School provides “opportunity” to kids. It comes in many forms to meet the different needs of different students. It embodies what Waverly-Shell Rock Schools is about and why education is so critical to the youth of our community. I can remember our High School Chamber Choir singing senior year in the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., a thing which was rare for high school choirs at the time. My family could not afford to pay the full fees for the trip, but others helped out which allowed for an opportunity I may not have had otherwise. School is opportunity for all kids.
Emma (2021) I have really big dreams and hopes of going to far places, yet no matter what I do or where I grow up, I come from W-SR, and I want to make it a better place for others to experience.
Ian (2021) I personally would give back because I’m born and raised here. I have so many relationships that started here, and it’s my home. Why wouldn’t you want to give back to your home?
The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation is promoting a “Give $60: Celebrating 60 Years of Waverly and Shell Rock Being Together.” Monies raised will be used to fund Smart Money Teacher Grants that provide supplemental supplies for classroom teachers.
Since the reorganization of the Foundation in 2017, Student Scholarship Awards and Smart Money Teacher Grants have totaled nearly $200,000. If you are interested in donating to the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation, please contact the Business Office at 319-352-5665 or go online and donate through https://www.wsr.k12.ia.us/foundation.