The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its first girls basketball rankings Friday, and two local squads cracked the top 10 in their respective classes.
In Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock is ranked eighth overall heading into the 2019-20 season.
Meanwhile, in Class 1A, Clarksville is ranked seventh.
The two schools are the only ranked area teams, which is rather coincidental, as the Go-Hawks and Indians scrimmaged Thursday night in the Pride Challenge, a game W-SR won 41-20.
Also coincidental is the fact that both teams went 20-3 during 2018-19, and both saw their seasons end in the quarterfinals of their respective state tournaments.
The Go-Hawks begin their season at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when they host No. 13 Mason City at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Clarksville's season starts on Dec. 2 when it takes on Rockford.