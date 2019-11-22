Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ott points

Junior Siri Ott points during W-SR's 41-20 win over Clarksville in a Thursday scrimmage in Waverly. 

 by REED KOUTELAS sports@waverlynewspapers.com

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its first girls basketball rankings Friday, and two local squads cracked the top 10 in their respective classes. 

In Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock is ranked eighth overall heading into the 2019-20 season. 

Meanwhile, in Class 1A, Clarksville is ranked seventh. 

The two schools are the only ranked area teams, which is rather coincidental, as the Go-Hawks and Indians scrimmaged Thursday night in the Pride Challenge, a game W-SR won 41-20

Also coincidental is the fact that both teams went 20-3 during 2018-19, and both saw their seasons end in the quarterfinals of their respective state tournaments. 

The Go-Hawks begin their season at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when they host No. 13 Mason City at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

Clarksville's season starts on Dec. 2 when it takes on Rockford. 

Tags