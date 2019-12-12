The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its third girls basketball rankings Thursday afternoon, and two area teams made small jumps.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks rose from No. 13 to No. 12 in Class 4A in the latest rankings.
The uptick comes after the Go-Hawks won two straight games to even their record to 2-2 on the season.
On Saturday, W-SR defeated Dubuque Hempstead (Class 5A), and then the Go-Hawks beat Oelwein by 74 points Tuesday, giving up just 5 points, a school record.
Meanwhile, the Clarksville Indians also jumped up one spot, from No. 7 to No. 6 in Class 1A.
The Indians have had a dominant start to their season, boasting a 3-0 record. Clarksville's average margin of victory thus far is 33.3 points, and team beat Baxter 61-30 at home last Saturday.