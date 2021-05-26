The Waverly-Shell Rock High School commencement for the Class of 2021 on Sunday will look much like a typical graduation now that health guidelines have changed.
Approximately 180 seniors will walk across the platform during the 4 p.m. ceremony in Go-Hawk Gymnasium to receive their diplomas from members of the school board and Superintendent Ed Klamfoth and then turn their tassels to mark the end of this phase of their young lives.
This annual ritual brings new challenges for the 18-year-olds, as well as some changes. Their next steps are now totally up to them, as some will immediately enter the job force, some head to college careers, while others will raise their right hands to swear an oath to defend this country as members of the military.
But there are some differences between what the newest Go-Hawk alumni will go through and those of their most immediate predecessors a year ago.
One of the most noticeable will be the date and place. After being delayed in 2020 to June and moved to Go-Hawk Stadium due to statewide school closures from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s graduation will return to Memorial Day weekend inside Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
According to high school principal David Fox, there also will be no limitations on who can attend the festivities. While the graduates were placed 6 feet apart and wearing masks, and audience members separated by family, no such measures will be in place Sunday.
On the weekend when the 2020 seniors were originally scheduled to receive their sheepskins, their parents organized other activities to recognize their accomplishments May 22, 2020. Days before, they placed signs featuring the graduates’ photos, and then held a baccalaureate service and parade from the middle school to the high school.
The situation a year ago was reflected by that class’ motto, “It is what it is.” This year, the grads have a more forward thinking saying: “What is your why?”
The Class of ‘21 also selected GroupLove’s single “Tongue Tied” to be the class song, while a simple red was voted to be the class color. Emma Seward will deliver the student address during the ceremony.
Fox, the principal, said the class motto is an expression of how they will be remembered.
“It’s the focus they maintained in their individual and collective whys,” Fox said in an email to Waverly Newspapers. “They rarely compare themselves to past classes. They focus on their own challenges, opportunities and passions.”
Of course, the coronavirus is still the proverbial elephant in the room. The last three months of the 2019-20 school year were canceled, while until the last two weeks, the 2020-21 session featured masks, social distancing and other safety measures.
Fox said everyone at W-SR has handled everything the best they can.
“We have responded to adversity with resilience and an attitude of learning together,” he said. “I remember a good friend of mine used to be fond of saying, ‘Tough people do tough things.’”