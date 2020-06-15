With the COVID-19 pandemic still underway, albeit currently at a reduced level, Waverly-Shell Rock High School Principal David Fox sent out information to the seniors and their parents of the Class of 2020 for the commencement to be held at 4 p.m. June 20 in Go-Hawk Stadium.
Rain date for the ceremony is Sunday, June 21, at the same time.
The ceremony would have occurred May 24 in the Go-Hawk Gymnasium, but the coronavirus outbreak led to all schools in the state to be closed from March 15. Gov. Kim Reynolds then allowed districts and accredited private schools to resume activities on June 1.
Seniors who will participate in the ceremony need to park on the south and west sides of the school near the industrial shop and tennis courts as well on 16th Street Southwest. They need to arrive before 3:45 p.m.
Prior to lining up for the processional, the seniors must wear masks. They will then be in a single-file line alphabetically with appropriate social distancing on the football practice fields to the south of the Go-Hawk Performance Enhancement Center. The class officers will lead the line.
As they enter the field, the students will enter the stadium through the southwest gate and proceed along the front stretch of the track in front of the home bleachers. They will then file to the field and sit between the 35-yard lines, facing north with the 6-foot distances maintained. A stage will be set up near the north 35-yard line.
Following the speeches and honors recognitions, the graduates will receive their diploma covers. Row by row, they will approach the stage from the west side, while still maintaining proper distance, and then cross the stage as they hear their name called. They will take a cover from the table, pose for a photo, and then leave to the east before returning to their seat.
At the conclusion of commencement, the graduates will exit along the back stretch of the track in front of the visitors’ bleachers before leaving the stadium at the same southwest gate in which they entered.
“We ask that all guests respect the current physical distancing guidelines while attending,” Fox said. “We also ask that our guests respect the health of others by wearing masks when they are entering and exiting the facility.”
Fox added that both the home and visitor sections will be used for seating, as well as designated areas of the track and the football field behind the south 35-yard line. Guests may bring lawn chairs for seating on the track and football field.
“All visitors may attend; however, we ask that each senior limit the number of guests in the home bleachers to four visitors per senior,” Fox suggested.