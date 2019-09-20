The Waverly-Shell Rock cross country team competed in the Rich Engel Classic in Cedar Falls on Thursday evening. While head coach Kevin Kueker was somewhat pleased with his squad's performance, he felt the Go-Hawks left a lot to be desired.
The men's varsity team finished near the middle of the road in its 5K, finishing tenth in a field of 21 teams. The Go-Hawks tallied 284 points, 78 more than ninth-place finisher Akeny, and had an average time of 18:27.
Sophomore Andrew Cummer came in 25th place with a time of 17:50, senior Logan McCullough finished 46th with a time of 18:12, and junior Ethyn Chesnut was three spots behind McCullough with a time of 18:14.
The women's varsity team had a tougher outing, finishing 18th out of 21 teams and scoring 471 points. The Go-Hawks had an average time of 23:40.
Junior Emma Hoins' time of 20:37 put her in 15th place. W-SR's second-best placer, senior Camryn Grawe, finished 101st with a time of 23:36.
"Cedar Falls is always a challenging meet with several 4A schools and quality competition," Kueker said. "I was pleased we finished in the top half as a team, but I thought we were capable of finishing higher. Our pack was a little more spread out than usual, and at a large meet that translates to a lot of points given up."
While the varsity teams could have done better, Kueker was pleased with how the lower level W-SR teams competed — especially with the condition of the course after a rainy day.
"JV/9/10 ran incredibly well in the last race of the night, considering the course was pretty torn up after 1,700 runners," Kueker said. "They had several large personal bests."