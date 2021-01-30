DECORAH – Iowa's oldest conference has experienced a shift in wrestling dominance.
The last decade-plus in the Northeast Iowa Conference has been prominently painted black and gold. Since 2005, Waverly-Shell Rock has been the face of the NEIC, winning 14 of 15 tournaments and sending an annual stark reminder to each of the other six member programs of who the top contender is.
W-SR furthered its run of superiority by winning its third straight NEIC tournament with a whopping 287.5 points. It was the 17th time W-SR won the conference tournament and the 15th out of the last 16.
The Go-Hawks advanced 11 into the finals round and crowned eight champions. Zane Behrends (106 pounds), Bailey Roybal (120), Ryder Block (132), Cayden Langreck (138), Aiden Riggins (152), McCrae Hagarty (182), Luke Walker (220) and Layne McDonald (285) all placed first in their respective weight classes.
Riggins, a junior, became a three-time conference champion and will have the chance to become the NEIC's 18th four-time champion in 2022. McDonald, meanwhile, scored a 5-0 upset over No. 5-ranked Class 2A Chase Crooks of Charles City in the first-place match.
