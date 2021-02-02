DECORAH – Iowa’s oldest conference has undergone a drastic shift in dominance on the wrestling mat.
For nearly the last two decades, the Northeast Iowa Conference has been prominently painted black and gold. Since 2005, Waverly-Shell Rock has been the face of the NEIC, winning 14 of 15 tournaments and sending a stark, annual reminder to each of the other six member programs of who the top contender is.
The Go-Hawks furthered their run of superiority Saturday in Decorah by winning their third straight NEIC tournament with a whopping 287.5 points
“We asked them to be the wolves all day long,” said W-SR coach Eric Whitcome, “and I think we were hunting all day long.”
The latest installment of an unprecedented run of prestige and glory is more than refreshing for Whitcome, a W-SR alum, who donned the Go-Hawks singlet from 1999-2002. Back then, the NEIC was vastly different. Decorah, New Hampton and Charles City were at the top of the conference. Charles City won three conference tournament titles during that span. Prior to W-SR winning the tournament during the 2004-05 campaign, it hadn’t stood atop the NEIC mountain since 1969-70.
“They were putting up 50 points on us every night, and no one complained about it then and no one was upset about it,” Whitcome said. “That’s just how it was at the time.”
Friday night, hours before his team arrived in Decorah seeking its third consecutive conference championship, Whitcome gathered his squad and delivered a message. The Go-Hawks were heavy favorites to win Saturday’s tournament, but Whitcome asked for more.
“I want us to go in and win it handedly,” the coach told his team.
W-SR did just that, running away with its 17th NEIC tournament title and the 15th out of the last 16.
The Go-Hawks crowned eight champions, put 14 on the podium and advanced 11 into the finals. Zane Behrends (106 pounds), Bailey Roybal (120), Ryder Block (132), Cayden Langreck (138), Aiden Riggins (152), McCrae Hagarty (182), Luke Walker (220) and Layne McDonald (285) all placed first in their respective weight classes. Braxten Westendorf (113), Carter Fecht (126) and Jake Walker (195) placed second. Robert Poyner (145), Sean Mwangi (160) and Walker Bathke (170) finished third.
“When you only lose three matches in a round, that’s an absolutely tremendous round,” Whitcome added.
Though, the longtime coach and W-SR grad wasn’t sure his team would come out with the same energy, intensity and focus after the majority of W-SR’s lineup spent much of the day waiting for their own matches to take place.
Turned out the Go-Hawks wasted little time extinguishing their coach’s concerns.
“They came out on fire right away,” Whitcome said.
Behrends became the first conference champion, and McDonald was the last, putting an exclamation point on the tournament be knocking off one of the best heavyweights in the state.
A freshman with tremendous upside, Behrends wrapped up the regular season with a 26-5 record. Not too shabby for a first-year wrestler. Oh, and he posted two falls, including a 3 minute, 57-second pin over No. 2-ranked Class 2A Nathan Bigalk of Crestwood.
Classmate and 113-pounder Braxten Westendorf looked to follow in Behrends’ footsteps. Westendorf scored a major decision in the semifinals before falling by a 14-9 decision to Crestwood’s Anders Kittelson.
“They came out and set the tone right away,” Whitcome said.
With as loaded of a lineup flush with experience and hardware the Go-Hawks have, both Behrends and Westendorf have cemented themselves into that same group. Don’t let their age fool you.
“They have probably matured faster than I thought they would at the beginning of the year,” Whitcome said. “They’ve really just bought into things. Honestly, Braxten’s finals match, from my angle, we might’ve had a fall, but we didn’t get it. The effort he put in, in that match against an extremely good kid – a kid that I have a lot of respect for – was really impressive from him.”
Roybal pinned Waukon’s Jakob Regan in 2:38 and enters the postseason with a 31-1 record. Block, meanwhile, improved to 17-0 on the season with a 3-0 day en route to becoming a conference champion. Langreck surpassed the 20-win mark with two falls, including a pin against Crestwood’s Cole Butikofer in the first-place match. Hagarty registered a techfall and a fall on the day and is 29-0 on the season, while Luke Walker secured his 29th win of the campaign with a 5-1 decision over Crestwood’s Treyton Burnikel in the 220 final.
Riggins, a junior, became a three-time conference champion and will have the chance to become the NEIC’s 18th four-time champion in 2022. The W-SR standout has faced an abundance of adversity, including a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a meniscus – both of which required surgery. Riggins pinned Charles City’s Roush Jaeger in the 152 final to become a conference champion and achieving one of his preseason goals.
“It’s pretty special because we’ve had, how long’s this tournament been going on? Yeah, that’s a lot,” Riggins said. “We have that big board in the (wrestling) room that has all the names with everyone’s name that’s won it since it started, so putting my name on that board’s pretty special. It’ll always be in that room, and everyone from generations from now and as it goes on will see it.
“Just coming back and wrestling throughout the season, picking up some wins on the way and just checking off boxes as I go.”
McDonald, meanwhile, recorded a 5-0 upset over No. 5-ranked Class 2A Chase Crooks of Charles City in the heavyweight final – a match where McDonald gave up more than 50 pounds to Crooks.
But the W-SR junior, who had yet to wrestle Crooks this season, despite the two teams squaring off in a dual just before Christmas, entered the match wanting to tire Crooks as quickly as possible. McDonald did just that through the first two periods and grabbed a 3-0 lead going into the third. Sensing Crooks was out of gas, McDonald upped the score to 5-0 and kept Crooks from getting to his offense the rest of the match.
“That’s his marquee win,” Whitcome said. “Guys that get in the lineup, and Layne’s obviously been waiting for his time here and waiting for that first big win, and that was it right there over a returning state place winner, where he was really dominant.”
McDonald credited former W-SR standout Kaleb Staack, who helped McDonald improve his hand fighting and sharpen his shots during practice last week, with the win. Like Riggins, McDonald worked his way back into the lineup following an injury to his shoulder that required surgery. All the work McDonald has put in is now paying off.
“Coming off an injury last year, I didn’t really get to compete at all, but it feels good going up and losing a lot of weight to some of these big guys and beating them in the end,” he said.
It wasn’t that long ago when W-SR was looking up at Charles City, Decorah, New Hampton and Crestwood – hoping that one day it, too, could reach prominence. The shift in conference standing is the byproduct of nearly 20 years of sustained success.
And change is not imminent in the foreseeable future.
“Those times have changed,” said Whitcome, “and now we’re the big dog.”
And ready to keep hunting.
BOYS WRESTLING
NORTHEAST IOWA
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
at Decorah High School
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 287.5, 2. Crestwood 206, 3. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 189, 4. Decorah 177, 5. Charles City 137, 6. Waukon 73, 7. Oelwein 38.
W-SR results: 106: Behrends, first, 2-0; 113: Westendorf, second, 1-1; 120: Roybal, first, 2-0; 126: Fecht, 2-1; 132: Block, first, 2-0; 138: Langreck, 2-0; 145: Poyner, 3-1; 152: Riggins, first, 2-0; 160: Mwangi, third, 3-1; 170: Bathke, third, 3-1; 182: Hagarty, first, 2-0; 195: J. Walker, second, 1-1; 220: L. Walker, first, 2-0; 285: McDonald, first, 2-0.