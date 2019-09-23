Last Thursday, the Waverly-Shell Rock cross country team competed in the Rich Engel Invite in Cedar Falls, a meet that featured 18 high schools and hundreds of runners.
One might think it might be a challenge going from participating in a meet with the population of a small town to one as small as Monday's Denver Invitational 5K.
On the contrary — it actually provided an advantage, as W-SR head coach Kevin Kueker would tell you.
"Having fewer runners allows the guys to be able to see their teammates a lot better, and I think that just helped them keep together in that pack much better," Kueker said.
The Go-Hawks boys used that advantage to the fullest Monday, winning the men's varsity race.
The men's side finished with an average time of 18:18, and five W-SR runners finished inside the top seven. Sophomore Andrew Cummer led the way for the Go-Hawks, finishing second overall.
Senior Logan McCullough, junior Ethan Chestnut, senior Evan Ellsworth and sophomore Nick Kepford finished fifth through seventh, respectively.
"The guys really worked together as a team as far as their spread," Kueker said. "We packed right in. We had five guys in the top seven, so that’s what we wanted to do tonight. The guys ran well.”
Denver finished second in the men's race with an average time of 19:04. Senior Conlee Lyons finished third overall with a time of 17:46.
Meanwhile, the Denver women's team took advantage of home field advantage, finishing first out of five schools in the women's 5K.
The Cyclones had an average time of 21:53 and placed four in the top 10: freshman Amber Homan finished second (20:29); senior Grace Beck finished fourth (20:54); sophomore Chloe Ristau finished seventh (21:59); and junior Emily Herbst finished 10th (22:53).
Though Waverly-Shell Rock finished fourth in the women's race, junior Emma Hoins finished first overall with a time of 19:52.
Up Next
W-SR is back in action Thursday in the Mason City Mohawk Cross Country Invite in Mason City.
Denver will next compete Thursday in Grundy Center.