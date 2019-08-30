For the Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver cross country teams, the Charles City invitational marked the first meet of the 2019 season.
The Go-Hawks’ Andrew Cummer and Emma Hoins won the boys’ and girls’ races, respectively, with times of 17 minutes, 29 seconds and 19:44.
Also for the Waverly-Shell Rock boys, Ethyn Chestnut came in fourth place with a mark of 18:11, while Evan Ellsworth finished in sixth with his time of 18:35. Nick Kepford earned 10th place, after he crossed the finish line in 19:02. Caleb Hoins came in 24th place with a time of 19:34, and Caden Kueker was in 30th with his mark of 20:06. Jack Beam finished in 36th place with a finish in 20:22. Parker Boevers was in 44th place with his time of 21:23, and Zac Birgen earned 47th with a time of 21:36. Luke Fuhrmeister crossed the finish line in 23:38 for 74th place, while Mason Ellerbroek and Sam Solheim finished in 80th and 81st with respective marks of 24:10 and 24:12. Salem Bird and Tony Hobson came in 84th and 85th with times of 23:23 and 24:47, respectively. Gabe Holden rounded out the Go-Hawks with his 104th place finish and a time of 28:33.
In addition to Emma Hoins’ top finish, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Camryn Grawe came in 15th place with a time of 23:18, while Ali Christensen finished in 18th place with a time of 23:47. Makayla Reed earned 25th place with a 24:22 mark, and Leah Cherry came in 34th place with a 25:18 mark. Carly Steiert came in 42nd place with a time of 26:07, while Molly Ramker and Emma Heying earned 46th and 47th places, respectively, with their times of 26:19 and 26:29. KayDee Gayer and Kyla Foy finished in 51st and 52nd places with times of 26:45 and 26:52. Anna ten Hoeve came in 63rd place with her time of 27:54. Jaide Bittinger finished in 81st place with a time of 30:53, while Emma Forest and Ellie Reznicek crossed the finish in 31:44 and 32:03, respectively. Sophia Figura and Brynne Steckelberg paced each other in 89th and 90th places with times of 33:10 and 33:28.
For the Denver girls’ team, a trio of Grace Beck, Chloe Ristau and Amber Homan finished in third, fourth and fifth places, respectively, with their times of 20:39, 20:52 and 21:00. Laci Even came in 11th place, after she finished in 23:03, while Emily Herbst crossed the finish line in 24:01 for 20th place. The duo of Lexi Lyons and Leah Ristau came in 26th and 27th, respectively, with times of 24:24 and 24:27. Mackenzie Milder finished in 38th place with a 25:38 mark. Kira Cortelyou finished in 27:14 for 55th place, while Hayden Arians came in 66th with a 28:25 mark and Bailey Dunkin finished in 68th place with a 28:28. Hannah Even earned 78th place with her 30:07 time. Jess Moore rounded out the Cyclone competitiors in 83rd place with a 31:17 mark.
On the boys’ side, Denver’s Conlee Lyons came in third with a time of 18:09. Alex Krabbenhoft came in seventh place with a mark of 18:50, while teammate Kyle Matthias finished in ninth with a time of 18:57. Alex Larson and Josh Terrill came in 11th and 12th places, respectively, with times of 19:02 and 19:04. A trio of Cyclones finished in 21st, 22nd and 23rd places, as Jack Mulert, Layne Fober and Isaac Schimmels finished in 19:26, 19:29 and 19:33. Chase Lyons earned 25th place, after he finished the race in 19:46. Garrett Even came in 28th place with a time of 19:56, while Luke Bloker crossed the finish line in 20:07 for 31st place. Hunter Shollenbarger was clocked at 20:19 for 34th place, while Aiden Dolan was right behind in 35th place with a time of 20:21. Jacob Lyons and Cooper South finished in 49th and 50th places, with their marks of 21:56 and 22:00, respectively. Matt Rabenhorst was in 52nd place with a 22:08 mark. Cole Miller and Jacob Steege were in 61st and 63rd places, respectively, with times of 22:36 and 22:59. Gianni Gleason crossed the finish in 23:22 for 68th place. Maxwell Schwandt earned 73rd place with his mark of 23:32. In 76th and 77th places was Denver’s Conner Vauthier and Nate Rabenhorst with 23:45 and 23:56 for times. Tommy Mulert was in 79th place with a time of 24:08, while Henry Wiebbecke came in 88th with a 25:40 mark. Jeremiah Giesler finished in 26:12 for 96th place, and Ashton Gonnerman came in 105th with a 28:59 mark.
For Janesville, three participants hit the course in Paige Feldmann, Molly Stanhope and Haven Martin. Feldmann earned a top 10 finish with eighth place and a time of 22:25. Stanhope ended in 54th place with a mark of 27:05. Martin ran a time of 31:24 to earn herself 84th place.
The Waverly-Shell Rock cross country teams return to the course on Tuesday, Sept. 3, when they head back to Charles City for a 4:30 p.m. meet. Denver’s next run is also slated for Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Oelwein, beginning at 5 p.m. The Wildcats will hit the course again on Thursday, Sept. 5 for a 6 p.m. meet in Eldora.