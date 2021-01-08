WAVERLY – Every season, during the holiday break, Waverly-Shell Rock follows a thorough process – a “pattern” coach Eric Whitcome says that keeps his wrestling team at the top of its game with rigorous training.
W-SR went 11 days without competing against a different team over winter break, but instead of turning up the heat and pushing his team beyond its comfort level in the wrestling room, Whitcome and his staff shifted gears, focusing on developmental aspects of the sport.
The payoff took some time to come to fruition. W-SR’s Jan. 2 dual against Cedar Rapids Prairie – the first of 2021 – offered Whitcome a glimpse of additional areas of improvement. By Thursday’s dual against Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton/Turkey Valley, the results showed up in chunks of points.
No. 2-ranked Class 3A W-SR (The Predicament) posted five tech falls in a 51-20 win – the 12th dual win of the season in front of a large crowd inside Bock Gym.
“Some of the things that we really worked hard on over break, guys were just a little more confident with it and had some more reps with it, and we saw some more of that (Thursday),” Whitcome said.
Go-Hawks sophomore Ryder Block, who is ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds but has been sidelined with an injury for much of the season, bumped up to 138 Thursday and kicked off the dual with a 25-10 tech fall over Alex Kriener. Junior Aiden Riggins, who is ranked No. 3 at 152, and who also spent much of the first half of the season recovering from an injury, scored a 24-7 tech fall over Colton Rochford.
“They’ve really looked good,” Whitcome said. “I think they’re starting to feel better and better. I feel like they’re getting the flexibility back there. That just helps with the confidence as well. They looked sharp. Their motion was great and kept guys off-balance. That’s fun to watch from the chair. You’ve got guys that can’t stay on their feet because they don’t know when our guys are attacking them or not.”
McCrae Hagarty (182), Luke Walker (220), Bailey Roybal and Carter Fecht (132) also registered tech falls Thursday. Heavyweight Jake Walker pinned Tyler Reicks in 54 seconds, while Dylan Stockdale solidified a 7-1 decision over Ethan Praska.
W-SR freshman Robert Poyner hung with Cade Murray for the majority of the 145-pound match. Poyner trailed 2-0 in the final minute of the first period before he scored a late takedown to tie it 2-2. Poyner posted an escape for a 3-2 lead late in the second, and the match was deadlocked 3-3 in the third before Murray recorded a quick takedown in the last minute of the third period for a 5-3 decision.
“We knew (with) these freshmen that we’d have some of these matches where we kind of let it slip through our fingers,” Whitcome said. “We’re putting ourselves in good positions, and that’s the most important thing right now. We’re in matches, and we’re having opportunities to win. We just have to execute a couple different areas at a higher level, and we’ll be fine. But we really like Robert and what he brings to the mat.”
W-SR 51, NEW HAMPTON/TURKEY VALLEY 17
138 pounds: Block, W-SR, 25-10 tech fall vs. Kriener; 145: Murray, NH/TV, 5-3 dec. vs. Poyner; 152: Riggins, W-SR, 24-7 tech fall vs. Rochford; 160: Pickar, NH/TV, 7-2 dec. vs. Mwangi; 170: Babcock, NH/TV, 21-5 tech fall vs. Bathke; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, 19-4 tech fall vs. McShane; 195: Reicks, NH/TV, pinned Perez, 0:28; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, 22-6 tech fall vs. Moorman; 285: J. Walker, W-SR, pinned Reicks, 0:54; 106: Behrends, W-SR, forfeit; 113: Westendorf, W-SR, forfeit; 120: Roybal, W-SR, 18-3 tech fall vs. Anderson; 126: Stockdale, W-SR, 7-1 dec. vs. Praska; 132: Fecht, W-SR, 18-3 tech fall vs. Kolbet.