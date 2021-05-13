Waverly-Shell Rock continued its run of success on the links Monday afternoon.
W-SR beat Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City 311-360 at Waverly Municipal Golf Course. W-SR’s team score is tied for the sixth-lowest 18-hole team score in the state.
Go-Hawks junior Hogan Hansen carded a two-round score of 73 and won the medal. Hansen’s score was four strokes off his 18-hole low of 69, which currently is tied for second in the state.
Freshman Noah Frazell and junior Cole Hotz tied for second place with scores of 79. Senior Derek Brandt placed fifth after turning in an 80, while classmate Abe Bixby shot an 83. Junior Erik Ramker finished seventh with a two-round mark of 85. Junior Gabe Holden placed ninth at 90, while freshman Jack Thorson took 10th at 92.
W-SR travels to a Class 3A sectional at 10 a.m. Friday at Pin Oak Links in Manchester.
W-SR 311, CHARLES CITY 360
Top 10 individual scores
1. Hansen, W-SR, 73; t2. Frazell, Hotz, W-SR, White, Charles City, 79; 5. Brandt, W-SR, 80; 6. Bixby, W-SR, 83; 7. Ramker, W-SR, 85; 8. Houdek, Charles City, 87; 9. Holden, W-SR, 90; 10. Thorson, W-SR, 92.