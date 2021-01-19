WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock held a late lead in the waning seconds of Saturday’s nonconference game against Webster City.
The Go-Hawks stared up at the clock on the scoreboard. Four seconds remained, and the Go-Hawks led 52-50. It looked as if the Go-Hawks were going to finally snap out of a funk that has plagued them for the last little while – one where they start out slow, dig themselves a considerable hole early on and are forced to rally the rest of the game.
Webster City’s Ty McKinney stood at half-court, near the home bleachers, set to inbound the ball on the heels of a timeout. McKinney dished a pass to Tyler Olson, who was guarded by W-SR’s Hogan Hansen. Olson dribbled to his right near the top of the perimeter, then to his left to create room for a possible drive to the rim. There was not enough time. Instead, Olson abruptly bounced back to his left before heaving a right-legged desperation 3-pointer. The ball swished through the basket as the buzzer blared throughout Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Final score: Webster City 53, W-SR 52.
Webster City stormed the court in celebration, while W-SR stood in utter disbelief and shock. It was an all too familiar feeling for W-SR, who saw its losing streak extend to three games.
“It feels like no matter how hard we try, we just can’t get the right thing to happen,” Go-Hawks coach Nate Steege said. “I don’t feel that it’s really for lack of effort.”
Definitely not.
W-SR’s effort was quite evident. It flashed true resiliency to fight its way back in the fourth quarter after trailing the first three quarters.
The Go-Hawks were down 24-17 late in the first half before Keaton Farmer drained a 3-pointer to cut the visitors’ lead to 26-22 at halftime. When the Lynx padded their lead to seven points, 32-25, early in the third quarter, the Go-Hawks dug deep and began to climb back into the game.
Senior forward Caleb Burks ignited a 6-0 run with a drive to the rim with 5 minutes, 23 seconds left in the quarter. He then blocked a shot, which led to a Farmer breakaway and then Burks added another bucket to cut the deficit to one, 31-31. The Lynx carried a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Go-Hawks junior Hogan Hansen tied it 41-41 with 4:24 remaining in regulation. Less than a minute later, Burks handed his team a 43-41 – its first lead of the afternoon. The Go-Hawks led by as many as four points inside the final three minutes before the Olson’s last-second heroics.
“It’s not good,” said Burks, who led W-SR with 15 points. “We’ve been working hard during practice, getting ready and to see our defense slide like that in the first half, it was just not great.
“We’re just not taking care of the (defensive) end of the floor and executing. That’s all on us. If we would’ve executed in the first half, it would’ve been maybe a 10-point lead (for us) going into the fourth quarter. That was on us. We need to work harder.”
Both Steege and Burks pointed to a lack of execution in the first half that led to an early deficit and down the stretch with missed opportunities to perhaps ice the game at the free-throw line. Webster City hit four 3s in the first half and, although W-SR made seven free throws, it missed three more.
“We responded really well in the fourth quarter,” Steege added. “We had a good fourth quarter. We got a four-point lead, put ourselves in a great spot. Just had a couple possessions where we didn’t clean things up on the defensive end, and it cost us and let them be in it. We didn’t shoot free throws well, and they made a heck of a shot at the end of the game. There’s not much you can do about that.”
W-SR (7-4) has now lost three straight, and frustration continues to mount heading into tonight’s nonconference tilt against visiting West Delaware.
There’s no question this current stretch has taken a mental toll on the Go-Hawks. Their response, however, will dictate how the rest of the season plays out. There’s still plenty of opportunities to right the ship with nine games left in the regular-season schedule.
“These guys, they love their teammates, and they love this team,” Steege said. “They want to be successful and they want to win. Just haven’t figured out how to do it yet, and that’s what’s hard. I think you’ll see this team bounce back. I think you’ll see them continue to fight, and I really do believe that eventually we’ll figure it out.”
WEBSTER CITY 53, W-SR 52
Webster City …………………. 13 13 11 16 – 53
Waverly-Shell Rock ………… 9 13 13 17 – 52
Webster City: Olson 6, McKinney 7, Lyons 8, Eklund 19, Stuhr 11, Stoakes 0, Grossoehme 0, Klaver 2.
W-SR: Kramer 10, Davis 0, Marsh 5, Hansen 10, Kruse 3, Luck 2, Newsom 7, Burks 15.
DECORAH 46
W-SR 36
WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock couldn’t overcome a halftime deficit during a 46-36 loss at Decorah on Friday.
The two teams were deadlocked 9-9 at the end of the first quarter, but W-SR trailed 23-16 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not available by press time.
DECORAH 46, W-SR 36
W-SR ....... 9 7 8 12 – 36
Decorah ... 9 14 12 11 – 46