WAUKON – Whatever momentum Waverly-Shell Rock generated from dominating Crestwood in last week’s season opener was zapped out of the crisp Iowa air shortly after sundown Friday.
Whatever could have gone wrong, well, did.
Preparing for a dual-threat quarterback all week is never easy. Preparing for consecutive dual-threat quarterbacks to open the season is even more daunting.
Yet there stood Creed Welch, the gunslinger and speedster, and defending Class 2A state champion Waukon.
Welch and Co. ran at will against the Go-Hawks en route to a 45-10 victory.
The shutdown defense the Go-Hawks (1-1) put on display time and time again a week ago vanished; the Indians made sure of it. As for that explosive run game the Go-Hawks featured themselves in the season opener, they found themselves stuck in cement more often than not.
“We were in shock when we came here,” W-SR junior Layne McDonald said. “We weren’t ready from the get-go.”
Waukon (1-1) found the end zone on its opening drive. Lincoln Snitker ran 52 yards on a carry up the middle to set up a first-and-goal before Ethan O’Neill gave the Indians an 8-0 lead on the first of two rushing touchdowns on the night with 9 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first quarter.
W-SR’s first drive was derailed by a holding penalty that negated a long run by sophomore Asa Newsom. On fourth-and-3 from the Indians’ 23-yard line, Brady Ramker’s pass to McDonald fell incomplete, though it appeared that McDonald was held up before the ball arrived. Thus, the Go-Hawks turned it over on downs.
Waukon soon made it 16-0 on O’Neill’s second touchdown of the quarter, this one a 52-yard run.
