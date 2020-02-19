After losing 29-26 to Southeast Polk in the Class 3A state dual championship on Wednesday night in the Wells Fargo Arena, IHSAA officials handed the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestlers their new second place trophy and runner-up banner.
The Go-Hawks posed for photos with both, and they took turns looking at their awards. But not for very long.
Frankly, they weren't remotely happy receiving either.
Last year, in this same location, W-SR lost to SE Polk in this same exact dual. Now, a year later, with a chance for revenge and their first state dual championship since 2010, the Go-Hawks must live the fact that they fell short again.
The emotions were plain on their faces while the Rams lifted their first place trophy, and the SE Polk fans in the arena celebrated their second straight title.
Anger. Despair. Disbelief. All of it.
W-SR head coach Eric Whitcome on his emotions: "All across the board. All over the place."
Brayden Wolf: "I'm a little sad because it's my last time competing in a dual as a Go-Hawk."
Jentry Staack: "It really kind of stinks. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth because we wanted it that much more because it happened last year too."
Even more painful is that Waverly-Shell Rock was in a good spot to win this dual.
The Go-Hawks led 20-12 after eight matches following a tech fall by Bailey Roybal.
And while the Rams climbed back and took a 22-20 lead after 10, W-SR rebounded and took it back, 23-20, after Aiden Riggins won a 3-1 decision at 132.
But Noah Heise fell 7-1 to Carter Martinson at 138, and Cayden Langreck lost on a majority decision to Carson Martinson at 145, leaving W-SR with a 29-23 deficit.
Evan Yant won the night's final match with an 8-4 decision, but the team needed a fall. Yant came close to pinning Camden Baarda, but Baarda escaped, and SE Polk similarly escaped with another dual state title.
"We were in a lot of matches," Whitcome said. "We wrestled our tail off, I thought. Gavin Wedemeier (182) put together an excellent match. Twice we didn’t get takedown calls."
"I felt like we were in a pretty good position to win the dual," Wolf said.
W-SR's loss felt like one that takes days — or weeks, or months — to fully get over.
And here's where the real challenge starts for the Go-Hawks: 10 individuals must put this out of their heads, because the traditional tournament starts Thursday.
That's a short window to move on from a state title loss.
When Whitcome was asked how he plans to help his guys regroup, he didn't have an answer.
"We’ve got about 25 minutes on the ride home here to figure that out," he said. "That’s what I’ll be thinking about for the next 25 minutes. How are we going to have a talk to get these guys where we need to be?"
"We’ve just got to recoup and move on," Wolf said. "Get a good night’s sleep."
If there's a consolation, it's that last year, the Go-Hawks rebounded from the state dual defeat by winning the Class 3A traditional state wrestling tournament. They were clearly motivated by the first loss.
Who's to say the pattern won't continue this year?
"Knowing what they sacrificed this year and what they put into it, I’m super proud of them," Whitcome said. "It certainly wasn’t for lack of effort."