Waverly-Shell Rock High School FCCLA is all about Family and Community. We are starting our year with a community meal; we will be serving sandwiches, pasta salad, fruit and desserts at the WAVP from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Each year we work to raise money for an organization we feel benefits families and our community. This year we chose to work with Knox Blocks Foundation. Their goal is to give every baby an owlet to help fight SIDS. The owlets are oxygen and heart rate monitoring devices that are worn on their foot while they sleep and have saved many babies’ lives.
This meal will be free with the option to donate. One hundred percent of the money will be going to the Knox Blocks Foundation.
We would greatly appreciate your help and attendance at this meal. Tell your family and friends so we can all work together to help this great foundation.