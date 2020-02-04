The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Alumni and Friends are kicking off the New Year by planning a dinner & dance fundraiser to benefit the students of W-SR FFA. The event will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the Riviera Roose in Janesville.
Proceeds from the event will support W-SR FFA Chapter and its members – including helping purchase of FFA jackets for new members, providing scholarships, and assisting with agricultural education and FFA activities and opportunities.
Lynch BBQ will serve a pork chop dinner that includes party potatoes, green beans, lettuce salad and cookie/bar. Wild Card – a popular country and rock-n-roll band in northeast Iowa – will entertain following the dinner. Doors open at 5:30 p.m, meal will be served at 6:30 p.m and the dance start at 7:30 p.m.
Adult tickets are $50/couple or $30 single. W-SR FFA student tickets are $35/couple or $20 single. Full tables seating eight people can be purchased, so groups can dine together.
Tickets can be purchased from W-SR FFA student or alumni members prior to March 1. Tickets also can be purchased by contacting event chair Rachel Long at rachel.long@wsr.k12.ia.us or W-SR FFA advisor Amy Mitchell at amy.mitchell@wsr.k12.ia.us.