It’s that time of year again. The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter is selling fruit, meat and cheese.
Fruit sales have already begun and will end Nov. 11. Delivery date has been set for Dec. 13 for this year.
If you are in need of a great product for your family or need a hard to buy holiday gift, we can help you out. Contact a Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter member or contact the agriculture department at the high school if you would like to place an order.
Fruit sales are a very important part of our fundraising efforts to help support our members in leadership training, skilled events and other great opportunities throughout the year. Thank you for supporting FFA.
For more information about our chapter check out our facebook page at Waverly-Shell Rock FFA or contact the FFA Advisor Amy Mitchell at amy.mitchell@wsr.k12.ia.us.