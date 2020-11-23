The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA held its annual Pork BBQ/Degree Night on Nov. 12 at W-SR High School.
The program honors the members by presenting them with their Chapter and Greenhand Degrees Awards. Along with these awards, committees give reports to update the members and parents on their latest achievements. After the awards, guests enjoyed a catered take-home meal. Members also sported handmade FFA masks donated by they Brian and Jen Mohlis family.
The Greenhand degree is given to first-year members. To qualify for this degree, members had to have a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project started and be enrolled in an agriculture class. The members were awarded with the bronze FFA emblem pin to put on their jackets. Members that received the Greenhand degree were: Michael Agan, Caiden Bailey, Chelsey Cole, Innocence Collins, Payton Dauen, Hallie Davison, Katelyn Eggena, Abigail Elsamiller, Kaden Emerson, Samuel Freese, Benjamin Halland, Madison Hinrichs, Isabella Hoelscher, Cecelia Jerome, Autumn Kappmeyer, Kysa Klein, Allison Mohn, Luca Myers, Madison Oelmann, Karissa Oldenburger, Robert Poyner, Jordan Schmidt, Hunter Schmitt, Clara Shoultz, Brock Siems, Josie Smith, Kamryn Umthum and Mariana Uribe.
The Chapter degree is awarded to second- or third-year FFA members and is the highest degree the Chapter can give. The members have to be in an Agriculture class for two years, have an SAE program, and have parliamentary procedure experience. The qualifying members were awarded the silver FFA emblem pin to put on their jackets. Members that received the Chapter Degree were: Chase Backer, Cayden Bergmann, Jayden Brunssen, Joshua Daron, Jacob Deike, Alexia Dunakey, Tristan Geary, Halie Geerts, Caden Kueker, Lauren Munson, Kallee Potratz, Joey Schmidt, Jalen Stovall, Zane Weiss and Dawson Wheeler.