The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA annual cookie walk is coming up from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Cobblestone Inn during Christmas on Main.
The proceeds from this event go towards its fundraising for the Go-Hawk Pack Project. If you are unfamiliar with this project, it is when the FFA gets the whole school together to package meals for Meals of the Heartland.
The chapter is hoping to raise money for this years event, so your support would be greatly appreciated This year, the chapter is asking for anyone who comes to bring their own reusable containers to reduce the amount of money it has to spend on boxes. The FFA will have some boxes for those who don’t bring their own.
If you have any questions about the cookie walk or would like to donate cookies you can contact Jaima White at jwhite20@wsr.k12.ia.us.