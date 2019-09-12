Members of the Waverly Shell Rock FFA exhibited animals and projects at both the Bremer County Fair and State Fair. Bremer County had 12 exhibitors including, Julia Bowman-Breeding Beef, Gavin Wedemeier and Keagan Mehman-Market Beef, Jon Sorenson-Swine, John Steffen-Sheep, Poultry Meat Goats, Tyler Heine-Meat Goats, Poultry, Tractor, Sydnee McCue and Ainsley Lovrien-Meat Goats, Emma Munson-Rabbits, Bailey Walsh- Poultry, Photography, Becca Mohlis-Photography and Hunter Coulson-Tractor.
Butler County exhibitors for Waverly Shell Rock FFA were Alex Long-Poultry, Beef, Colton Long and Eryn Lindell-Beef and Belle Mohn-Meat Goats.
State Fair exhibitors included, Julia Bowman-Breeding Beef, Jon Sorenson-Swine, John and Jenna Steffen-Sheep, Alex Long-Poultry, and Bailey Walsh- Poultry, Photography.
Also, a big thank you for the members that contributed in the FFA concession stand and congratulations to all the winners at Bremer, Butler and State fairs.