Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ag Day

Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members attending the ISU Animal Science/Precision Ag Day at the Borlaug Research Farm in Nashua are, front row: Halie Geerts, Alexia Dunakey, Kallee Potratz, Lily Herrmeyer, Belle Mohn and Ryleigh Rinnels. Back row: Becca Mohlis, Alex Long, Tristan Geary, Cayden Bergmann, Joey Schmidt, Colton Long and Jon Sorensen.

 Courtesy photo

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter took a trip to Nashua.

They went to the Norman Borlaug Research farm for ISU Animal Science/Precision Ag Day. The members were put into groups and went to different stations throughout the day to learn about different animal science or precision ag practices.

At the different stations, members learned more about using a GPS doing a scavenger hunt, Farm Bureau insurance, importance of nutrients for crops, pasture animals' dependence on a healthy pasture and advocating for animal agriculture.

For lunch, their meal was sponsored by Floyd County Farm Bureau along with other event sponsors for the day. After the day, the members had lots of takeaways and earned a future pizza party hosted by Ellsworth Community College.

Tags