On Tuesday, Sept. 10, members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter took a trip to Nashua.
They went to the Norman Borlaug Research farm for ISU Animal Science/Precision Ag Day. The members were put into groups and went to different stations throughout the day to learn about different animal science or precision ag practices.
At the different stations, members learned more about using a GPS doing a scavenger hunt, Farm Bureau insurance, importance of nutrients for crops, pasture animals' dependence on a healthy pasture and advocating for animal agriculture.
For lunch, their meal was sponsored by Floyd County Farm Bureau along with other event sponsors for the day. After the day, the members had lots of takeaways and earned a future pizza party hosted by Ellsworth Community College.