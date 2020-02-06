FFA members from across Iowa converged on the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines to build character and promote citizenship, volunteerism, and patriotism.
More than 560 high school students wearing blue corduroy from 87 schools flooded the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Jan. 28. Among them were Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members Bailey Walsh, Carly Steiert, Belle Mohn, Ryleigh Rinnels, Jaima White, Tyler Heine, Kaden Dewey and John Steffen.
The students visited with legislators, exhibited skills learned in the agriculture classroom and learned the importance of citizenship. This was all part of the 35th Annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol.
During the morning, FFA members heard from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President, Craig Hill, about the importance young agriculturalists can play in the agriculture industry. Then, Julie Kenney, Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, addressed the students about the importance of agriculture in Iowa and abroad.
Kelsey Tyrrell of the World Food Prize addressed students about the future of Iowa agriculture and the importance of being involved with statewide issues.
Gov. Kim Reynolds presented and signed the FFA Week Proclamation, declaring Feb. 22-29, the week of President George Washington’s Birthday, FFA Week in Iowa. The proclamation signing took place in State Capitol Tuesday afternoon with the Iowa FFA State Officer team.
The 35th Annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol was made possible with support from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation through the Iowa FFA Foundation.