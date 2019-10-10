Five individuals from Waverly-Shell Rock FFA participated in this year’s Northeast District Soils Career Development Event held at Hawkeye Community College on Sept. 25.
This event is designed to provide the student an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of Soils Evaluation. The Soils Evaluation Career Development Event included the evaluation of four soil pits, plus a written exam about soils in Iowa.
The score card used to judge the soil pits is divided into five parts: Surface Features, Soil Features – The Profile, Land Capability Classification and Productivity Potential, Evaluation of Management Practices, and Sustainability of Soils for Non-Agricultural Uses.