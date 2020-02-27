The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter welcomed State Officer Shelby Westhoff, and District Officers Ausin Cook and Reily Richards to a chapter visit on Feb. 10.
While at the high school on Monday, Shelby, Ausin, and Reily led interactive workshops for the agriculture education classes. The officers also talked with the agricultural education instructor, Mrs. Amy Mitchell about what the future of Waverly-Shell Rock FFA looks like.
During a year of service to the organization, Iowa FFA officers serve as ambassadors for agriculture and the FFA. They travel to FFA chapters throughout the state to connect with members and talk about the many opportunities available to students enrolled in agricultural education.
Agricultural education incorporates three aspects of learning. The classroom provides basic knowledge. FFA develops leadership and personal skills. A Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) provides hands-on learning while working on the job or in an agricultural business.
The Iowa FFA Association is comprised of 252 local chapters preparing over 15,500 students for future career opportunities. FFA activities and award programs complement instruction in agricultural education by giving students practical experience in the application of agricultural skills and knowledge gained in classes. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.