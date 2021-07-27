The Waverly-Shell Rock High School football program announced its fall 2021 camp dates and times. Camps will be offered by W-SR football coaches.
Student-athletes in grades seven through 12 will have camp from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.Aug. 2-5. Student-athletes in grades three through six will have camp from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10-12.
The cost for each camp is $45. Student-athletes may register for camp by visiting: www.go-hawkcamps.com.
Student-athletes are asked to wear shorts, T-shirt, socks, football cleats and tennis shoes. Masks are optional.