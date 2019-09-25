On the heels of a 13-6 loss at New Hampton last Friday that extended his team's losing streak to three games, Waverly-Shell Rock football coach Mark Hubbard is staying sanguine.
Instead of dwelling on what has gone wrong for the Go-Hawks as they approach the midway point of the season, Hubbard is focusing on what's gone right.
"I feel like defensively we're doing some good things," Hubbard said before practice Tuesday. "Offensively, we're good in stretches and patches, but it's being more consistent on the offensive side of things.
"So we've been drilling down on making sure our routes are crisp, making sure our blocking assignments are sound — the things you have to do to keep a drive alive."
That last part is important, because it has been one of W-SR's biggest issues: promising drives stalling before points can be scored.
It happened multiple times in New Hampton, as the Go-Hawks were only able to put six points on the board. The team went just 2 for 11 on third downs and 1 for 4 on fourth downs.
But Hubbard isn't necessarily thinking about third or fourth down. His mind is doing everything he can to maximize success on first down so the team doesn't put itself in a hole.
"Well, hopefully, you’re not in a situation where you have to go for it on fourth down," Hubbard said. "So that’s part of the issue. I think the key to offensive production is being great on first down. We’re always trying to get at least four yards or more on first down, if not more, and that leaves you with a manageable situation for second or third down. It’s when you get behind the sticks on first down that makes it really hard."
Penalties are a big part of this. Waverly-Shell Rock shouldn't have trouble getting yards — the Go-Hawks rushed for 152 yards on Friday. But one untimely penalty — one shot in the foot — can kill a drive and force a punt.
To give an example: on its fourth drive at New Hampton, W-SR appeared to have gotten the break it needed when running back Cayden Langreck broke free on the left side for a long run that would've put the Go-Hawks deep in New Hampton territory. But a holding penalty wipe the whole play out, and W-SR ended up punting. Drive, killed.
Waverly-Shell rock had a total of eight penalties that cost 73 yards.
"I think we really kind of identified the fact that, you know, offensively we’re moving the ball — we’re out-gaining our opponents — but we’re not able to get it across the goal line," Hubbard said. "And really, it’s been a variety of things. So the frustrating part has been moving the ball in between the 20s, and then typically it’s a breakdown of some kind — typically a turnover or penalty or something that is keeping us from putting the ball in the end zone."
It's a good thing Hubbard appears to have identified W-SR's main issue, because W-SR heads back on the road Friday to face quite a formidable tough opponent.
Decorah (Class 3A) is 1-3 on the season, but don't let that fool you — the Vikings have had one of the hardest schedules this year:
- Week 1: Lost 36-7 at Waukon (Ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the Gazette/KGYM football poll)
- Week 2: Lost 36-14 vs. Xavier (Ranked No. 2 in Class 3A)
- Week 3: Lost 23-2 vs. Western Dubuque (Ranked No. 1 in Class 3A)
All three of the above teams are 4-0. Decorah finally got in the win column last Friday when it won 37-6 at Crestwood — a team that beat Waverly-Shell Rock 14-10 on Sept. 13.
This is all to say that the 1-3 record does not indicate the true quality Decorah possesses, and the Go-Hawks have a whole lot of work cut out for them.
The Vikings have proven they have a high-octane offense, both in the air and on the ground. The team has used three quarterbacks this season, but Tucker Young has seen the most time — and he's shone.
Tucker has completed 22 of 40 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns and a 128.7 quarterback rating. He has thrown an interception, but he's also shown he can get chunks of yards with deep balls: he averages 13.5 yards a completion, and one of his touchdowns went for 30 yards.
Amazingly, Tucker also leads the Vikings in rushing yards — he has 151 yards on just 21 attempts, good for 7.2 yards a carry. When the dual-threat QB doesn't have the ball, W-SR will have to worry about Andrew Magner (34 carries for 114 yards this season) or Cael Luzum (37 carries for 86 yards).
Last week, Waverly-Shell Rock showed how good its running defense can be when it held New Hampton running back Carter Ferrie to 22 yards on 23 carries. It'll be tested Friday.
"I think defensively, we’ve been able to do ok against the run," Hubbard said. "Now we need to make sure that we make plays in the secondary when they’re there."