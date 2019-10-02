When asked whether or not he feels the Go-Hawks are truly a 1-4 football team, Waverly-Shell Rock football coach Mark Hubbard was clear and emphatic Tuesday:
“Absolutely not.”
W-SR is a 1-4 team, officially, but Hubbard is right to feel that things could be much different if a few dominoes fell in different directions.
Two losses have come in one possession games.
Two weeks ago at New Hampton, a fourth down conversion could’ve meant a different outcome.
If a few big plays went in favor of the Go-Hawks and not Decorah last Friday, who knows what could’ve played out.
Hubbard isn’t wringing his hands thinking about the record. The team is looking forward, controlling what it can control. But what has stood out to the coach has been the players’ attitudes amidst a tough start to the season.
”That’s why it’s very interesting, because the kids are practicing and working hard like we’re 5-0,” Hubbard said. “I don’t think you’d be able to tell a difference if you came here and saw them work and saw they’re attitudes and demeanor. To their credit, that’s been extremely impressive for me as a coach to be a part of. The fellas are just coming to work everyday to get better.”
With West Delaware coming to town Friday, Hubbard said his team has found a sense of urgency.
Not because of the negative record, or because the season is already half over. Not because the team is on pace for a losing season after winning eight games in each of the past two seasons.
It’s because urgency is already ingrained in the DNA of W-SR athletics, and it’d be concerning if the team didn’t have a sense of urgency.
“The sense of urgency the guys bring is really more or less kind of the Go-Hawk way,” Hubbard said. “There’s always urgency. You better have urgency at Waverly-Shell Rock because you can be guaranteed the team you’re playing against has urgency to beat you.
“I would just say that’s how it’s been done here for a long time across a lot of programs, and that’s the biggest reason the guys continue to practice with that sense of urgency.”
With four games remaining, W-SR can still finish with a winning record if it wins out. It starts Friday night at home against the Hawks, a Class 3A team with a record of 2-3.
West Delaware figures to be vulnerable: it has lost its last two games by an average margin of 24.5 points. The Hawks are 0-2 on the road and is coming off a 33-0 shutout loss to Independence at home.
Hubbard isn’t taking the Go-Hawks’ opponent lightly, though.
“The thing you see form West Delaware is a team that, even though their record may not show it this year, they’re awfully explosive,” Hubbard said. “They’ve got some weapons we need to contain in the pass game and run game.”
The Hawks do rack up lots of yards: 533 through the air and 795 on the ground. Their offense has been more productive than W-SR’s productive, putting 16.4 points per game to the Go-Hawks’ 9.4.
But West Delaware has shown a weak spot: turnovers.
Quarterback Jared Voss has had a good start to the season, completing 39 of 77 pass attempts for 13.7 yards a completion and a 103.5 QB rating. But he’s thrown seven interceptions this season to just three touchdowns.
Causing a turnover that can lead to a score would be a big break for W-SR, which has struggled to put points on the board all season.
“He’s a tough kid and a great runner,” Hubbard said. “He throws it well. He’s had some interceptions as a junior in his first year as quarterback. We need to make sure we keep our coverages disguised a little bit in the secondary and make sure we have a good pass rush.”
It’s the Go-Hawks’ first game at home since Sept. 13, and a home-field advantage could help W-SR end its four-game losing streak.
”Playing at home always gives you an extra lift,” Hubbard said. “I think not having a bus ride will be a good thing. I’m looking forward to seeing how our guys come out. I know they’re capable.”