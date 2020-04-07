The Waverly Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation made their winter grant awards with a total giving of $3,742 split between seven projects that will benefit students of all ages.
Overall, the Foundation received 16 grant applications, seeking $12,930. A celebratory breakfast reception was held Feb. 25, sponsored by Fidelity Bank and Trust. The next round of Smart Money Teacher Grants will be awarded in the Fall. For more information visit www.wsr.k12.ia.us/foundation
Katie McGrane, fourth-grade teacher at Carey Elementary, will use Smart Money Teacher funding to support flexible seating.
The Surf Portable Writing Surface provides students with a comfortable place to write and learn while still allowing the freedom of choosing a learning space that best meets their needs. Furthermore, The Surf writing surface is portable, so students can move around to create small groups or partnerships and continue to benefit from peer collaboration.
“While the intended purpose of The Surf portable writing surface is to provide students with a comfortable space on which to write or set an electronic device, the chair will also impact students beyond its original use,” McGrane said. “First, the portability of the writing surface allows students to gather with their peers in a circle or side-by-side, promoting collaboration.
“Second, students who may need a space away from others in order to stay focused and learn to the best of their ability can move the surface to a space that is private and free of distractions. Finally, The Surf portable writing surfaces allow teachers and students to work closely anywhere in the classroom, removing limitations on teacher-student interactions.”
“The Iowa Opera Residency will instill a lifelong appreciation for live performances and opera. Its hope is that students will enjoy it and want to continue attending live performances in the future with their families,” reflects elementary music teachers Erika Benschoter and Rachael Nelson.
The OPERA Iowa Troupe features young professionals who will travel to all four of the district’s elementary schools and engage 2nd-4th graders in a workshop about their opera
“Little Red’s Most Unusual Day.” Students will attend a performance at the middle school of the opera, exposing many students who have never seen or experienced this type of live art.
Shell Rock Special Education teacher Tori Watson received grant funding to support her students through sensory, movement, and emotional learning. While sitting on wobble seats, students will exhibit better focus, faster cognitive processing, and more successful retention, allowing them to move while learning.
Students will be more successful in everyday situations throughout the school day but exhibiting more awareness of social emotional skills and have appropriate responses to situations.
Watson said, “At W-SR, our mission is to have all of our graduates be happy, productive members of society. Teaching at-risk students at the elementary level social emotional skills and providing opportunities for students to explicitly practice these skills supports that mission.”
All four elementary buildings will receive a library upgrade this year, specifically non-fiction books for third and fourth grade and their research topics of Wild Animals and Countries.
District Librarian Lyndsi Luck said, “These research topics are written into curriculum and are taught simultaneously throughout the district, which puts a strain on library staff to produce resources to support student learning district wide. Even when outside support, such as the public library and the AEA, is consulted there are too few resources to be split district wide.
“These non-fiction books tend to be more expensive than other books in an elementary library, making it difficult to spread our yearly budget into every corner of the library. This extra money greatly impacts not only the number of titles, but the quality of titles on the shelves.”
Sixth-graders in Heather Robinson’s class will have another tool to experiment with their STEM units. Smart Money Teacher Grants dollars will purchase 3D Pens in Flex.
Robinson stated, “The ability for students to have access to such unique tools in the classroom enhances their experience and allows them to use their creativity in a very positive way. I have seen how students show their creative-side, which has opened the doors for many authentic conversations and allowed me make stronger connections with the students across the grade-level.
At the Lied Center, Physical Education teacher Natalie Williams received funding for the 9 Square in the Air project. This activity places an emphasis on communication with students, working on anticipating where the ball will land and also cooperation by moving and helping others play the game.
The students will also be able to continue to work on strategy during game play and also hand eye coordination. In addition to the social benefits of the game, students will continue to work on health benefits through play.
Williams said, “A student may experience this game outside of school. It is a recreational game that many youth groups may have access to. However, many of my students have not had the opportunity to attend camps that may have this recreational game. Students will learn how to not only play the game, but will get the added benefits of learning how to work with others in a positive way.”
Kim Ross, High School science teacher, received funding to support the purchase of Vernier Sensor Carts for her students. In physics, carts and sensors are used in many labs throughout the year to collect data about force and motion including units on graphing, driving, projectile motion,
Newton’s second law, momentum and energy. Now with wireless sensors, carts are advantageous because wires from the wired sensors often disrupt the motion of the carts causing error in the data.
“Using technology like this in the classroom allows students to problem solve by analyzing and interpreting information,” Ross said.. We have heard from Waverly businesses that these skills are essential for employees so by exposing students to these types of experiences in high school, we make them more prepared for the demands of any workplace.”