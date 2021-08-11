Three student handbooks, two reports, and one in-depth discussion were part of the Aug. 8 regular meeting of the W-SR School Board, its last before classes begin Aug. 23.
One report was from Amy Hunzelman of the W-SR Foundation; the other from high school science teacher Renee Borglum and student Alison Engelhardt representing their June 14-26 Wilderness Studies Trip, detailed earlier in Waverly Newspapers.
Hunzelman, president of the foundation, updated members of the school board on the progress of the W-SR Foundation.
“The W-SR Foundation may be best known for awarding scholarships to students ($64,000 to members of the Class of 2020 and $67,000 to 2021 graduates) and Smart Money Grant to teachers.”
“Fall has fewer (teacher) applications. We are pleased with cross-collaboration in grant applications,” Hunzelman added, providing advice to teachers seeking grants for special classroom projects.
The 501c3 Foundation accepts funds online through their link on the W-SR website, and through matched donations with businesses and organization.
Hunzelman noted, “We did see a decline in donations over the past year. It may be COVID-related, as service organizations were unable to fundraise.”
Beginning in October, the 14-member volunteer board will be assisted by the hire of a part-time Executive Director who according to Hunzelman will, “take this to the next level of fundraising. It’s been a joy to serve the district in this capacity. There is great support for the district and that’s pretty neat to be a part of.”
Discussing the consent agenda, Epley said of Casey Klunder’s resignation. “This is a big loss for us, but his new opportunity is a feather in his cap.”
Asked about staff hiring progress, Klamfoth told the Board, “A few positions remain available, but typical for this time of year,” adding that additional staff have been hired this year. He later introduced Katie Johnson, W-SR’s new Ed. Services Director. Most recently serving as Principal at North Cedar Elementary in Cedar Falls, Johnson is a Wartburg graduate and former W-SR Instructional Coach.
Progress on the High School parking lot resurfacing project was discussed. At the two new elementary building sites, additional turning lanes and reduced speed limits are likely, based on recommendations following a completed traffic study.
“As we get ready to open doors, we have an over 4% elementary enrollment increase, stretching our capacity. With the largest kindergarten class of 181 students, it a good problem to have. We will have some additional classroom associates,” Klamfoth reported.
“Not a problem--an opportunity,” corrected Board President Flege with a smile.
The 30-minute deep dive looked at W-SR’s Return to Learn 2021 plan, available on the school website. That plan follows the Governor’s May proclamation and features neither mask mandates or in person learning even as COVID-19 infection rates spike with the new Delta variant.
“A pre-pandemic in person learning mode as we start the school year,” is how Board President Kelly Flege described the intended start of the 2021-22 school year.
“Face coverings are not required, except on school busses,” explained Supt. Ed Klamfoth adding that schools are prohibited from requiring COVID-19 vaccines and cannot issue quarantine orders. “We can encourage people to stay home when they are sick for 10 days,” Klamfoth added.
Board VP Dennis Epley reported fielding questions from district patrons regarding online and synchronous learning, where teachers hold both online and in-person classes.
“That method handicaps flexibility in daily schedules in elementary classrooms. Most elementary students attended school in person during the last six weeks of the school year,” said West Cedar and Shell Rock Elementary Principal Micky Bahlmann about synchronous learning,
Bahlmann explained that a home health plan is available for students based on a student’s (not a family member’s) health needs. That program requires the signature of a health care professional and parents are the primary educators, assisted weekly by staff.
Pressed for more options about online learning, Klamfoth explained that W-SR is not a State-approved provider for online learning. “Parents who desire remote learning have two options: home schooling or open enrolling out to attend one of about a dozen online schools.”
“We feel like we need to stick to what we do best, and that’s having students in our classrooms,” Klamfoth said in a later email statement. He explained that as there is little demand for online classes, spending in that direction is not cost-effective.
“We may be forced to make changes before board meetings without special meetings if the State makes mandated changes. We will continue to accept directives from public health officials,” said Klamfoth concluding that discussion.
Klamfoth indicated that over half, approximately $ 550,000 of ESSER funds, provided to schools as part of the CARES Act for Covid relief, would be used for elementary interventions this year and suggested some funds may be used for 2022 summer school.